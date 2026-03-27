Where to watch Rangers today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Rangers Football Club is a professional soccer club based in Glasgow, Scotland. Established in March 1872, the club is one of the oldest and most successful soccer teams in Scotland, known for its rich history and passionate fanbase.

Competing in the Scottish Premiership, the top division of Scottish soccer, Rangers play their home games at the iconic Ibrox Stadium. The club holds a record 55 Scottish League titles, alongside numerous domestic cup victories, and boasts a significant global following with hundreds of supporters' clubs worldwide.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Rangers’ next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Rangers TV schedule

Where to watch Rangers for free

Here in the United States, Scottish Premiership soccer games are broadcast live on Paramount+.

Paramount+ offers new customers a seven-day trial of their service, which means you can watch Rangers’ next game for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Paramount+ has the added advantage of also being home to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League which means you can also watch Rangers in European action on the same platform that you can watch the rest of their games.

Where to watch Rangers worldwide

Country Broadcaster Great Britain Sky Sports Canada Fubo Australia beIN Sports Connect International Rangers TV

If you are abroad, you can bypass geo-restrictions and watch the next Rangers soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports