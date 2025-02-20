How to watch today's Racing Club vs Botafogo Recopa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Recopa Sudamericana match between Racing Club and Botafogo RJ, as well as kick-off time and team news.

For the first time in history, Racing Club and Botafogo will cross paths as they battle in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final on Thursday at Estadio Presidente Perón in Buenos Aires.

Racing ended a decades-long wait for international glory in 2024, securing their first continental trophy since their Supercopa Libertadores triumph back in 1988. Under Gustavo Costas' guidance, their home dominance was instrumental in lifting the Sudamericana, winning every match at El Cilindro throughout the tournament.

However, El Primer Grande head into this high-stakes clash on shaky ground, having suffered back-to-back defeats in the Argentine Primera División and picking up just three points from their last four league outings. Their 2025 Primera campaign began promisingly at home, with a 6-0 aggregate scoreline across their first two victories, but they stumbled last weekend, falling 3-2 to Argentinos Juniors—their first home loss in the current domestic season.

On the other side, Botafogo are still savoring their historic Copa Libertadores triumph in 2024, adding to their Brasileirão Série A title to complete a remarkable double.

Their Libertadores run was a testament to resilience, as they bounced back from two early group-stage defeats, suffering just one more loss en route to continental glory.

Now, the Rio-based club embarks on a new chapter under Cláudio Caçapa, who steps into the dugout following Arthur Jorge’s departure to Al-Rayyan in Qatar. With silverware on the line, Botafogo will be eager to make a statement in their first-ever meeting with Racing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Racing Club vs Botafogo RJ online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Recopa Sudamericana match between Racing Club and Botafogo will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Racing Club vs Botafogo RJ kick-off time

Recopa Sudamericana - Recopa Sudamericana Estadio Juan Domingo Peron

The Recopa Sudamericana match between Racing Club and Botafogo will be played at the Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Peron in Avellaneda, Argentina.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on Thursday, February 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Racing Club team news

Racing Club were without Adrian Martinez in last weekend's setback against Argentinos Juniors, as the prolific forward continues to nurse a muscle injury.

Martínez played a pivotal role in Racing's Sudamericana triumph last year, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals. In their final victory over Cruzeiro, he was on target alongside former winger Roger Martinez and Gaston Martirena, capping off a memorable campaign.

Botafogo RJ team news

On the other side, Botafogo could be without Vitinho, who remains a question mark for this opening leg due to a knee injury.

Their historic Libertadores title last season was fueled by goals from Luiz Henrique, Júnior Santos, and Alex Telles, though Telles is the only one from that trio still part of the squad.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links