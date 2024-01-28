Queretaro FC vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro FC and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Red-hot Tigres UANL will look to maintain their perfect start to their Liga MX Clausura 2024 campaign when they travel to face out-of-sorts Queretaro on Sunday night.

With three back-to-back victories in Liga MX, Los Tigres have clarified their intent of chasing the title once again. Queretaro, meanwhile, are yet to register a win in the Clausura 2024 after drawing twice and losing once in their opening three games of the new season.

Queretaro FC vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET/9 pm CT / 7 pm PT Venue: Estadio La Corregidora

The Liga MX match between Queretaro and Tigres UANL will be played at Estadio La Corregidora in Queretaro City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10:00 pm ET on Sunday, January 28, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Queretaro FC vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX fixture between Queretaro and Tigres will be available to watch on TUDN, which can be streamed through Fubo streaming service. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Queretaro FC team news

Queretaro could be without the services of three starting players, with Guillermo Allison (thigh), Nicolás Cordero (unknown), and Federico Lértora (unknown) all listed as questionable for the clash after picking up knocks in the last game.

Queretaro predicted XI: Tapia; Venegas, Barbieri, Gularte, Manzanarez; Escamilla, Canales; Sandoval, Gomez, Sierra; Calderon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison, Arana Defenders: Gularte, Perlaza, Barbieri, Venegas, Sandoval, Mendoza, Vazquez, Manzanares, Vega Midfielders: Montecinos, Sosa, Sierra, Barrera, Poggi, Domínguez, Lértora, García, Escamilla, Canales, Gomez, Rio, García Forwards: Rubin, Batista, Sanvezzo, Cordero, Ayon Calderon, Yrizar

Tigres team news

Tigres extended their fantastic start to the season with another Liga MX victory in midweek, with goals from Juan Brunetta and Sebastian Cordova helping them to a 2-1 win against Atletico San Luis on the road.

While they haven't fired on all cylinders at all times, Cordova's fine goal-scoring form this season has been a huge positive for them. He has stepped up his game and has scored three goals in two games already. The 26-year-old must maintain this form because if he does not, Tigres have plenty of quality options in both midfield and striking departments.

Tigres UANL predicted XI: Rodriguez; Garza, Pizarro, Reyes, Angulo, Lainez; Vigon, Carioca, Brunetta, Ibanez, Cordova

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/03/23 Tigres UANL 4-4 Querétaro Liga MX, Apertura 04/17/23 Querétaro 0-0 Tigres UANL Liga MX, Clausura 07/31/22 Tigres UANL 2-2 Querétaro Liga MX, Apertura 04/11/22 Querétaro 0-0 Tigres UANL Liga MX, Clausura 08/18/21 Tigres UANL 3-0 Querétaro Liga MX, Apertura

