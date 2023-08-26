Portland vs Whitecaps: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Portland and Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers are winless since the return of the MLS after the Leagues Cup break and the side will have their task cut out when they host Vancouver Whitecaps at the Providence Park.

Portland were thrashed 5-0 by Houston Dynamo in a shambolic defeat last Sunday and the Timbers have a daunting task lying in front of them. Currently hovering around the foot of the table, Portland have garnered 26 points in 24 games and are above LA Galaxy with a slender lead with the latter playing two games lesser.

With just 10 games less, the new management at Portland will hope for a miracle if they don't have to miss out on Playoffs chances for the second consecutive season for the first time since 2011 and 2012.

Vancouver Whitecaps also enter the contest on the back of a 1-0 defeat against San Jose. Despite dominating the proceedings, the Whitecaps suffered a defeat at home.

Despite the loss, Vancouver Whitecaps are currently seeded in the 8th spot in the table and could leapfrog above Houston Dynamo and Austin with a victory.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portland vs Whitecaps kick-off time

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Providence Park

Portland Timbers will play hosts to Vancouver Whitecaps at the Providence Park with kick-off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

How to watch Portland vs Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Portland and Whitecaps can be streamed on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Portland team news

Zac McGraw is a major absentee for Portland this week due to illness. Midfielders David Ayala and Eryk Williamson are touted to sit out of the fixture due to left knee injury and right knee issue respectively.

Colombian forward Santiago Moreno is another absentee for Portland as the player recovers from a right ankle problem. Polish striker Jaroslaw Niezgoda will also miss out in their clash against the Whitecaps because of a cruciate ligament rupture. Niezgoda is scheduled to return next year as he remains a long-term absentee for the club.

Portland Timbers Predicted XI: Ivacic; Mosquera, Araujo, Mabiala, Bravo; Blanco, Acosta, Evander; Asprilla, Boli, Mora

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham, Sulte Defenders: Zuparic, Araujo, Mabiala, Bravo, Rasmussen, Mosquera, Miller Midfielders: Evander, Acosta, Paredes, Chara, Caliskan, Blanco Forwards: Asprilla, Loria, Chara, Mora, Boli, Gutierrez, Ikoba

Whitecaps team news

The two absentees for the Whitecaps are reserve goalkeeper Thomas Hasal and Luis Martins owing because of anterior knee pain and a left calf injury respectively.

The attacking duo of Brian White and Ryan Gauld will be integral for the Canadian side if they want to present a goal threat. The two forwards failed to provide a goal contribution for the Whitecaps for the first time since early July and they would be vying to change this statistic on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI: Takaoka; Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Cubas, Laryea, Berhalter, Schopf, Vite; White, Gauld

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Blackmon, Veselinovic, Laborda, Brown, Campagna, Yao, Adekugbe, Martins, Laryea Midfielders: Cubas, Teibert, Ngando, Berhalter, Ahmed, Raposo, Gauld, Vite, Schopf Forwards: Johnson, Habibullah, White, Cordova, Becher

Head-to-Head Record

Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps have both won two games each against each other with the fixture in July 2022 ending in a stalemate.

Date Match Competition 14 May 2023 Portland 3-1 Whitecaps MLS 9 April 2023 Whitecaps 1-0 Portland MLS 18 July 2022 Portland 1-1 Whitecaps MLS 10 April 2022 Whitecaps 2-3 Portland MLS 21 October 2021 Portland 2-3 Whitecaps MLS

