How to watch today's Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Washington Spirit are heading west this weekend, making the trip to Providence Park for a heavyweight clash against Portland Thorns FC.

The Spirit are riding high after last weekend's commanding 3-1 win over North Carolina, marking their first home triumph in that head-to-head battle in nearly four years. Courtney Brown, Brittany Ratcliffe, and Gift Monday all found the back of the net, helping D.C. leapfrog San Diego into a share of second place alongside Orlando in the NWSL standings.

Washington arrives in Portland with a flawless 5-0-0 record away from home this season, matching the 2018 North Carolina Courage for the best road start in league history. A win on Sunday wouldn’t just set a new benchmark for most consecutive away wins to start a campaign, it would also mark the Spirit's first-ever victory in Portland.

Portland, on the other hand, find themselves in an unfamiliar spot, seventh in the standings, barely clinging to a playoff spot. After a sluggish start that saw just one win in five, the Thorns have regained some rhythm, racking up three victories and 11 points from their last six matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

The NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit will be played at Providence Park in Los Angeles, California.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Sunday, June 15, 2025 in the United States.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns team news

Missing attacking linchpin Sophia Wilson has taken a toll, but sophomore striker Reilyn Turner has stepped into the void admirably. She's tallied three goals, each from open play and with impressive variety: one with her right foot, one with her left, and one via a header.

Offensively, Portland hasn't lacked punch. They lead the league in total shot attempts (165) and rank top five in shots on target (54). They're also among the top three for "big chances" created, meaning they've consistently tested opposing backlines and carved out high-quality opportunities.

Washington Spirit team news

At the heart of Washington's recent surge is Gift Monday, who has wasted no time making an impact. Despite missing the opening month, the Nigerian forward has already netted four goals in eight games, cracking the league's top ten scorers. If she manages another goal or assist on Sunday, she'll become just the third Spirit player ever to contribute to a goal in four straight road games.

Defensively, the Spirit have tightened things up after a shaky stretch. They conceded 12 goals over a four-game span earlier this year but have allowed just two in their last two outings, both wins. Still, they're chasing their first clean sheet since April 19 against Orlando, a drought currently tied for the longest in the league.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

