Orlando vs St. Louis: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Orlando and St. Louis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Western Conference leaders St. Louis City travel to the Exploria Stadium to face Orlando City as the hosts aim to win three games on the trott.

Orlando City were dumped out of the Leagues Cup by Lionel Messi's Inter Miami but the American side are riding on a hot streak in their domestic matches. Wins against Chicago and Atalanta United on either side of their Leagues Cup campaign would serve as a boost for Orlando who are vying to push up the ladder in the Eastern Conference.

The home side are unbeaten at home in seven games and would be looking to extend their streak against a strong side on Saturday.

St. Louis City's maiden MLS campaign is turning out to be one to remember as Bradley Carnell's men are sitting on the pinnacle of the Western Conference table. The American outfit have garnered 44 points in 24 games and would look to extend their lead at the top with a away victory.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Orlando vs St. Louis kick-off time

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Èxploria Stadium

Orlando and St. Louis City will face each other at Exploria Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

How to watch Orlando vs St. Louis online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Orlando and St. Louis City can be streamed on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Orlando team news

Orlando enter the contest on the back of a comfortable victory against Chicago and manager Oscar Pareja would be reluctant to tinker with his side's combination on Saturday.

Junior Urso and Gaston Gonzalez are the two absentees for the home side due to a muscle injury and thigh problem, respectively.

Orlando City Predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Pereyra, Angulo; McGuire

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Stajduhar, Grinwis, Otero Defenders: Schlegel, Carlos, Jansson, Williams, Salim, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Halliday, Freeman Midfielders: Cartagena, Araujo, Thorhallsson, Martins, Pereyra, Loyola Forwards: Ojeda, Angulo, Torres, Mohammed, Kara, Enrique, McGuire, Lynn, Rivera

St. Louis team news

Jonathan Klauss remains the sole absentee for St. Louis City as the Brazilian forward is yet to recover from a hamstring injury.

All eyes would be on Nicholas Gioacchini as the American striker is in red hot form. Having bagged 10 goals in 24 MLS matches, Gioacchini would be vying to add to his tally during his visit to the Exploria Stadium.

St. Louis City Predicted XI: Burki; Watts, Yaro, Parker, Hiebert; Lowen, Blom, Stroud, Jackson; Gioacchini, Adeniran



Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Lundt, Creek Defenders: Hiebert, Parker, Bartlett, Yaro, Bell, Nelson, Pidro, Markanich, Nerwinski, O'Malley Midfielders: Blom, Watts, Lowen, Perez, Jackson, Ostrak, Vassilev Forwards: Stroud, Jensen, Pompeu, Thorisson, Alm, Gioacchini, Adeniran, Glover

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

