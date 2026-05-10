Today's game between Once Caldas and Junior FC will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 7:10 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Once Caldas vs Junior FC are listed below. Fubo and Fanatiz both carry coverage of Colombian Primera A football and are the confirmed broadcasters for this fixture.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can watch the game as normal. ExpressVPN is one widely used option that supports multiple devices and streaming platforms.

Once Caldas host Junior FC in a Primera A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs heading into the Apertura standings.

Once Caldas come into this match in decent form. They beat Atletico Nacional 1-0 in their most recent league outing, a result that showed the Manizales side can grind out wins against top-half opposition. Three draws and two wins from their last five tells the story of a team that does not lose easily at this level.

Junior arrive at this fixture in a more complicated moment. The Barranquilla club have been splitting their attention between the Primera A and the Copa Libertadores group stage, and the continental competition has not been kind to them. Two defeats in the group stage, including a 1-0 loss to Cerro Porteno, have left them under pressure on two fronts.

Their domestic form offers more encouragement. Junior beat Deportivo Pasto 4-3 in a chaotic league match earlier this month, and they have won twice in the Primera A across their last five. But the demands of continental football have taken a toll, and a midweek Copa Libertadores loss to Cerro Porteno will be fresh in the memory.

With Junior sitting second in the Apertura table and Once Caldas fifth, there is plenty at stake in the standings. The hosts will see this as a chance to close the gap on a side stretched across competitions.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Once Caldas vs Junior FC live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Once Caldas vs Junior FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Once Caldas ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and no projected XI has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Junior FC are also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been provided for the away side. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Once Caldas have recorded two wins and three draws from their last five Primera A matches, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Atletico Nacional on May 1. Earlier in that sequence, they drew 2-2 with Aguilas Doradas and beat Internacional de Bogota 2-1. They have scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches, and the run of three draws in four games before the Nacional win underlines a side that is hard to beat but not always clinical.

Junior FC have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 Copa Libertadores defeat to Cerro Porteno on May 8. Before that, they beat Deportivo Pasto 4-3 in the Primera A on May 3 in a match that produced seven goals. They also suffered a 2-0 loss to Sporting Cristal in the Copa Libertadores, meaning both of their defeats came in continental competition. In the Primera A alone, their record across this period reads two wins and one draw.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Primera A on February 12, 2026, when Once Caldas won 2-1 at home. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at the same venue in July 2025. In the three matches played at Junior's ground across the last five, Junior have won once — a 2-0 home victory in February 2025 — while Once Caldas won 2-1 away in December 2024. Across all five recorded meetings, Once Caldas have won twice, Junior once, with two draws.

Standings

In the Primera A Apertura table, Junior FC currently sit second while Once Caldas are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Once Caldas vs Junior FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: