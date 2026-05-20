Today's game between Olimpia and Vasco da Gama will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 6:00 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

TV channel and live stream options for Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama are listed below. Subscribers can watch live through Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect depending on their region and package.

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN may allow you to access your home broadcaster's coverage from overseas.

Olimpia and Vasco da Gama meet in the Copa Sudamericana in what shapes up as a pivotal group stage fixture for both clubs.

Olipia enter this match sitting second in Group G, needing a strong result to apply pressure on their opponents. Their domestic form has been patchy, with a win over Recoleta last time out in the Paraguayan top flight following a league defeat to Sportivo San Lorenzo. The Copa Sudamericana remains their most important stage right now.

Vasco arrive as group leaders and in confident mood after an unbeaten continental run. The Brazilian side beat Olimpia 3-0 in the reverse fixture just weeks ago, and that result will loom large over this rematch. Their Serie A campaign has been mixed of late, but they have shown they can control games in this competition.

The reverse fixture result gives Vasco a clear psychological edge walking into this game. Olimpia will need to overturn a significant deficit in both confidence and goal difference if they are to challenge for top spot.

Read on for full details on where to watch Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Olimpia ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

The same applies to Vasco da Gama, with no injury list, suspensions, or probable lineup confirmed at this stage. Check back nearer the match for the latest team news from both camps.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Olimpia have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 win over Recoleta in the Division Profesional, and they also claimed a 1-2 Copa Sudamericana victory away at Barracas Central earlier in May. The defeats came against Sportivo San Lorenzo in the league and Vasco da Gama in the continental competition, the latter a heavy 3-0 reverse. A draw against Sportivo Ameliano rounds out a run that shows Olimpia capable of winning but prone to dropping points in key moments.

Vasco da Gama head into this match having won two and drawn two of their last five outings, with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 4-1 loss to Internacional in Serie A, but prior to that they beat Athletico Paranaense 1-0 in the league and Audax Italiano 1-2 in the Copa Sudamericana. A 2-2 draw with Flamengo and a 2-2 draw with Paysandu complete the five-match sequence. Vasco have scored seven goals and conceded nine across that run, reflecting a side that creates chances but has shown some defensive vulnerability.





Head-to-Head Record

OLI Last match VAS 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Vasco da Gama 3 - 0 Olimpia 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only meeting between these two sides in the provided record took place on April 30, 2026, when Vasco da Gama beat Olimpia 3-0 at home in the Copa Sudamericana group stage. That result gives Vasco a perfect record in this fixture from the available data. Olimpia will need to reverse that outcome on their own patch to shift the dynamic in Group G.

Standings

In Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, Vasco da Gama lead the standings while Olimpia sit second. The gap between the two sides means Vasco can extend their advantage at the top with a positive result, while Olimpia must win to keep their qualification hopes firmly alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Olimpia vs Vasco da Gama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: