How to watch the MLS match between NYCFC and Montréal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A struggling New York City FC play hosts to CF Montreal in their first of five successive games being contested at the Yankee Stadium.

NYCFC are currently seeded on the 13th spot in the Eastern Conference with 26 points from 26 games and they'll be wary of another poor results derailing their playoffs hopes. The Pigeons last won a game in July and are winless since then but fortunately their sole victory in six games came against the visitors in the reverse fixture this season.

With a recharged Inter Miami, led by their star man Lionel Messi, chasing the Boys in Blue, NYCFC would want to secure a ticket to their playoff with victories in their remaining home fixtures.

CF Montreal, on the other hand, currently occupy one of the two Final Series play-off spots bolstering their chances of qualification. Le CFM have won three successive MLS matches on either side of the Leagues Cup break and have resumed the season with victories against Toronto and New England.

Despite their winning streak, Hernan Losada's side have a shambolic record playing away from their own backyard with just two victories coming on the road this season compared to eleven from last summer. A hard-fought 3-2 victory against Toronto would be a ray of hope for the visitors as they look to register their first win against NYCFC for the first time since 2021.

NYCFC vs Montréal kick-off time

Date: August 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Yankee Stadium

New York City FC will face each Montreal at the Yankee Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

How to watch NYCFC vs Montréal online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS fixture will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

NYCFC team news

Santiago Rodriguez and James Sands are touted to miss the fixture against Montreal owing to their respective injuries.

New York City FC don't have any other major absentee other than the duo and would look to field their best possible eleven.

Three players earned their first cap for the Pigeons in their previous encounter with Andres Perea, Julian Fernandez, and Alonso Martinez getting their maiden call up to the side. The trio would once again be vying to push for a start in the starting eleven on Wednesday.

NYCFC Predicted XI: Barraza; Gray, Martins, Risa; Parks; Ilenic, Morales, Ledezma, Moralez; Bakrar, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Mizell Defenders: Martins, Risa, Chanot, Owusu, Benalcazar, Cufre, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Turnbull Midfielders: Parks, Perea, Haak, Morales, Shore, Ledezma,Moralez, Carrizo Forwards: Magno, Pellegrini, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Jimenez, Bakrar, Segal

Montréal team news

Jonathan Sirios would once again be an influential cog in between the sticks for Montreal. The goalkeeper bagged his 10th clean sheet of the season in his side's 1-0 victory against New England and the shot-stopper will have another opportunity to take his tally to 11 for the season against a struggling NYCFC side.

Forwards Ariel Lassiter and Romell Quioto are two major names scheduled to miss the visit to the Yankee Stadium with the former missing the previous game due to undisclosed reasons and the latter recovering from a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, right-back Aaron Herrera is another absentee after he failed to feature for his side for the first time since July.

CF Montreal Predicted XI: Sirois; Campbell, Waterman, Corbo; Brault-Guillard, Piette, Saliba; Choiniere; Duke; Offor, Opoku



Position Players Goalkeepers: Sirios, Pantemis, Ketterer Defenders: Waterman, Campbell, Corbo, Thorkelsson, Alvarez, Brault-Guillard Midfielders: Wanyama, Piette, Jabang, Duke, Choiniere, Saliba, Kwizera, Rea, Hamdi Forwards: Lappalainen, Miljevic, Opoku, Toye, Offor, Ibrahim, Vilsaint

Head-to-Head Record

New York City FC boast of a prolific record against Montreal winning three and drawing two in their previous five games.

Date Match Competition 2 July 2023 Montreal 0-1 NYCFC MLS 23 October 2022 Montreal 1-3 NYCFC MLS 31 July 2022 Montreal 0-0 NYCFC MLS 12 March 2022 NYCFC 4-1 Montreal MLS 29 January 2022 NYCFC 2-2 Montreal Club Friendlies

