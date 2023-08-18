Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Sheff Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United will both look to bounce back from an opening matchday defeat in the 2023-24 Premier League when they face off at the City Ground on Friday.

Taiwo Awoniyi reduced the margin of defeat for the Tricky Trees as Steve Cooper's men went 2-1 down at Arsenal, while the Blades suffered a solitary-goal defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last weekend.

Forest would hope for another impressive campaign at home after defeating the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool and holding teams likes of Manchester City and Chelsea to stalemates at the City Ground last term.

Whereas Sheffield United gained automatic promotion from the Championship last season, but manager Paul Heckingbottom has lost key players in Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

Nottm Forest vs Sheff Utd kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm BST Venue: City Ground, Nottinghamshire

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United will be played at the City Ground stadium in Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on August 18 in the United States (US).

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Sheff Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on USA Network and UNIVERSO, and is available to stream online live through Fubo, Sling Blue, Sling Latino and DirecTV Stream.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Summer signings such as Matt Turner, Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga have fit in at the club, while Awoniyi should start after his strike against Arsenal.

Omar Richards remains a long-term injury, while Felipe and Wayne Hennessey also remain sidelined.

Cooper may revert to a back four, with Joe Worrall and Moussa Niakhate at the heart of the defence, while Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White operate as forwards.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Turner; Aurier, Worrall, Niakhate, Aina; Mangala, Danilo; Johnson, Gibbs-White, Elanga; Awoniyi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath Defenders: Niakhate, Worrall, McKenna, Panzo, Boly, Mbe Soh, Toffolo, Williams, Aurier, Biancone, Aina, Drager Midfielders: Danilo, Kouyate, Mangala, Yates, O'Brien, Freuler, Shelvey, Arter, Gibbs-White, Scarpa, Aguilera Forwards: Awoniyi, Mighten, Johnson, Dennis, Wood, Elanga, Hwang

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United have signed the likes of Gustavo Hamer, Vini Souza, Auston Trusty, Benie Traore, Anis Slimane and Yasser Larouci, though not all of them are likely to start on Friday.

The club also has rather a long injury list as John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Ismaila Coulibaly, Jayden Bogle, Daniel Jebbison, Oliver McBurnie and Rhys Norrington-Davies are ruled out of action.

Heckingbottom may stick want to persist with William Osula and Benie Traore in attack, with Chris Basham and Oliver Norwood playing the supporting roles, along with a few players from the other side in Jack Robinson, Max Lowe and Ben Osborn expected to make the XI against their former team.

Sheffield United possible XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Basham, Norwood, Lowe; Traore, Osula, Osborn.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Foderingham, Davies, Amissah Defenders: Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Egan, Basham, Larouci, Lowe, Robinson Midfielders: Hamer, Souza, Davies, Slimane, Norwood, Osborn, Baldock Forwards: Traore, Osula

Head-to-Head Record

The full-time score in the last meeting between the two sides saw Sheffield United beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 in the Championship, with an exact opposite scoreline in the match before that.

Date Match Competition May 17, 2022 Nottingham Forest 1-2 (3-2 pen.) Sheffield United Championship May 14, 2022 Sheffield United 1-2 Nottingham Forest Championship Mar 4, 2022 Sheffield United 1-1 Nottingham Forest Championship Nov 2, 2021 Nottingham Forest 1-1 Sheffield United Championship Apr 19, 2019 Sheffield United 2-0 Nottingham United Championship

