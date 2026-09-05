Watch North Dakota State Bison vs Fordham Rams NCAAF game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

North Dakota State Bison vs Fordham Rams kick-off time

5 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Fargodome

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the North Dakota State Bison and the Fordham Rams. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream ND State vs Fordham

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be broadcast on MW+, which allows you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

North Dakota State vs Fordham Preview

Fordham enters Saturday’s game at 0-1 after a 24-14 loss to Colgate in its season opener. The Rams forced three turnovers, including two interceptions, and added four tackles for loss and seven quarterback hurries. Senior quarterback Gunnar Smith leads the offense, while linebacker Andrew Osmun is one of the key players on defense. Fordham will be facing North Dakota State for the first time and will be playing its first game in a domed stadium.

North Dakota State enters at 1-0 after beating Jacksonville State 33-7 in its first game as an FBS program. Quarterback Nathan Hayes completed 14 of 22 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns, while the Bison rushed for 209 yards as a team. NDSU’s defense held Jacksonville State to 170 total yards and only 85 rushing yards, with linebacker Donovan Woolen recording a game-high 10 tackles. The Bison will host Fordham on Saturday at the Fargodome.