Newell's vs Racing: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Newell's Old Boys and Racing Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group B leaders Newell's Old Boys lock horns with Racing Club in an intriguing clash in the Copa de La Liga Profesional Argentina.

Newell's Old Boys have had a thrilling start to their campaign as they have managed four back-to-back victories in Group B. They have conceded just one goal in their opening four games and have thundered seven and the Argentine side would be vying to continue this scintillating run.

Racing Club, on the other hand, are five points behind their opposition and they would be looking to bridge the gap between the two sides with all three points. Racing Club defeated San Lorenzo in their previous outing and they will look to replicate their performance from last week once again.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newell's Old Boys vs Racing Club kick-off time

Date: February 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Marcelo Bielsa

Newell's Old Boys will welcome Racing Club to the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa on February 12, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Newell's Old Boys and Racing Club will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, and Fanatiz in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Newell's Old Boys team news

The home side is without any massive injury concerns and they can put a strong eleven against Racing Club.

Ignacio Ramirez bagged a scintillating hattrick in his side's thrilling victory against Union and the forward will look to continue his sublime goalscoring form against Racing Club.

Newell's Old Boys predicted XI: Macagno; Mendez, Velazquez, Glavinovich, Martino; Banega, R. Fernandez, Diaz; May, Ramirez, Aguirre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Macagno, Hoyos Defenders: Mendez, Velazquez, Glavinovich, Martino, Vangioni, Jacob, Schott Midfielders: Banega, R. Fernandez, Diaz, Cacciabue, J. Fernandez, E. Fernandez Forwards: May, Ramirez, Aguirre, Miljevic, Jaime, Chiaverano, Schor, Tica

Racing Club team news

Racing Club will be without the services of Roger Martinez and Johan Carbonera in attack with the former healing from a sprained ankle and the latter nursing a strain.

The other absentees include Fernando Prado who has picked up a cruciate ligament tear, Nazareno Colombo who is healing from an ankle injury, and Leonardo Sigali who has a muscle injury.

Racing Club will bank on Argentine forward Adrian Martinez who enters the contest on the bank of a thundering hattrick.

Racing Club predicted XI: Arias; Sosa, Basso, Rubio; Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas; Quintero; Martinez, Salas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arias, Cambeses Defenders: Sosa, Basso, Rubio , Conti, Galvan, Martirena, Mura, Pillud Midfielders: Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas , Miranda, Vera, Forwards: Quintero, Martinez, Salas, Gonzalez, Urzi, Degregorio, Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 Sept 2023 Racing Club 2-1 Newell's Old Boys Copa de La Liga Profesional 13 Apr 2023 Racing Club 0-1 Newell's Old Boys Liga Profesional 17 Jul 2022 Newell's Old Boys 0-0 Racing Club Liga Profesional 25 Apr 2022 Racing Club 0-0 Newell's Old Boys Copa de La Liga Profesional 16 Aug 2021 Racing Club 2-0 Newell's Old Boys Liga Profesional

Useful links