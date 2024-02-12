Newell's vs Racing: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Group B leaders Newell's Old Boys lock horns with Racing Club in an intriguing clash in the Copa de La Liga Profesional Argentina.
Newell's Old Boys have had a thrilling start to their campaign as they have managed four back-to-back victories in Group B. They have conceded just one goal in their opening four games and have thundered seven and the Argentine side would be vying to continue this scintillating run.
Racing Club, on the other hand, are five points behind their opposition and they would be looking to bridge the gap between the two sides with all three points. Racing Club defeated San Lorenzo in their previous outing and they will look to replicate their performance from last week once again.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Newell's Old Boys vs Racing Club kick-off time
|Date:
|February 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Marcelo Bielsa
Newell's Old Boys will welcome Racing Club to the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa on February 12, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Newell's Old Boys and Racing Club will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, and Fanatiz in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Newell's Old Boys team news
The home side is without any massive injury concerns and they can put a strong eleven against Racing Club.
Ignacio Ramirez bagged a scintillating hattrick in his side's thrilling victory against Union and the forward will look to continue his sublime goalscoring form against Racing Club.
Newell's Old Boys predicted XI: Macagno; Mendez, Velazquez, Glavinovich, Martino; Banega, R. Fernandez, Diaz; May, Ramirez, Aguirre
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Macagno, Hoyos
|Defenders:
|Mendez, Velazquez, Glavinovich, Martino, Vangioni, Jacob, Schott
|Midfielders:
|Banega, R. Fernandez, Diaz, Cacciabue, J. Fernandez, E. Fernandez
|Forwards:
|May, Ramirez, Aguirre, Miljevic, Jaime, Chiaverano, Schor, Tica
Racing Club team news
Racing Club will be without the services of Roger Martinez and Johan Carbonera in attack with the former healing from a sprained ankle and the latter nursing a strain.
The other absentees include Fernando Prado who has picked up a cruciate ligament tear, Nazareno Colombo who is healing from an ankle injury, and Leonardo Sigali who has a muscle injury.
Racing Club will bank on Argentine forward Adrian Martinez who enters the contest on the bank of a thundering hattrick.
Racing Club predicted XI: Arias; Sosa, Basso, Rubio; Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas; Quintero; Martinez, Salas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Arias, Cambeses
|Defenders:
|Sosa, Basso, Rubio, Conti, Galvan, Martirena, Mura, Pillud
|Midfielders:
|Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas, Miranda, Vera,
|Forwards:
|Quintero, Martinez, Salas, Gonzalez, Urzi, Degregorio, Fernandez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21 Sept 2023
|Racing Club 2-1 Newell's Old Boys
|Copa de La Liga Profesional
|13 Apr 2023
|Racing Club 0-1 Newell's Old Boys
|Liga Profesional
|17 Jul 2022
|Newell's Old Boys 0-0 Racing Club
|Liga Profesional
|25 Apr 2022
|Racing Club 0-0 Newell's Old Boys
|Copa de La Liga Profesional
|16 Aug 2021
|Racing Club 2-0 Newell's Old Boys
|Liga Profesional