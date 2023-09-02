[How to watch the MLS match between New England and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news

New England Revolution are in red hot from embarking on a winning streak extending to three games as they look to make it four victories on the trot against the visitors. Currently seeded in the second-spot in the table, New England Revolution would be aiming to bridge the 11 points gap between themselves and leaders FC Cincinnati.

Their scintillating record playing in front of their own crowd is one to keep an eye on as the Revs have won seven matches on the bounce playing at the Gillette Stadium this season.

On the other hand, Austin FC are on a shambolic run of form in all competitions losing five successive games. With 32 points from 26 games, Austin are currently in the 10th spot in the Western Conference and the visitors have a daunting task lying in front of them.

The visitors have conceded nine goals in their previous three away games and will look to improve on their defensive game if they are to return from their away trip with anything other than a defeat.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England vs Austin kick-off time

Date: September 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

New England Revolution will host Austin at the Gillette Stadium with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

How to watch New England vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS fixture between New England Revolution and Austin can be streamed on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

New England team news

New England Revolution will be without the services of Dylan Borrero and Henry Kessler with the duo missing out owing to a knee injury and a muscle problem, respectively.

Lucas Maciel remains another long-term absentee for the MLS side because of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

New England Predicted XI: Edwards; Polster, Gonzalez, Romney, Sweat; Harkes, Kaye, C. Gil; N. Gil, Chancalay, Vrioni



Position Players Goalkeepers: Vaclik, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Makoun, Jones, Gonzalez, Romney, Spaulding, Souza, Sweat Midfielders: Borrero, Blessing, Boateng, Rivera, Polster, Bajraktarevic, C. Gil, Harkes, Kaye Forwards: Vrioni, Altidore, Wood, Rennicks

Austin team news

Austin FC has a single absentee with defender Zan Kolminac tipped to sit out with a knee problem. Daniel Perriera is touted to return to the side after serving his suspension.

Austin Predicted XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Hedges, Cascante, Lima; Wolff, Valencia; Rigoni, Driussi, Rodriguez; Zardes



Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Bersano Defenders Lima, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist Midfielders Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Asensio, Finlay, Forwards Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez, Driussi

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

