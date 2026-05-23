Today's game between Mirassol and Fluminense will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Mirassol vs Fluminense are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying the match, giving viewers multiple ways to follow the action.

Mirassol and Fluminense meet in Serie A, with both clubs arriving at this fixture carrying the weight of busy schedules across multiple competitions.

Mirassol sit 19th in the table, deep in the relegation zone, and their need for points in the league is pressing. Rafael Guanaes' side have shown they can compete at a high level, with back-to-back Copa Libertadores wins over LDU de Quito and Always Ready demonstrating real continental confidence. The challenge, as it has been all season, is converting that form into Serie A results.

A 3-1 defeat to Atletico MG in their most recent league outing was a setback, and Mirassol will know that results at home are now close to non-negotiable if they are to drag themselves out of danger.

Fluminense arrive in considerably better shape, sitting third in Serie A and in the kind of form that marks them out as a genuine top-four contender. Luis Zubeldia's side beat Sao Paulo 2-1 in the league on May 16, a result that extended their recent momentum and underlined their quality in the Brazilian top flight.

The Rio de Janeiro club are also active in the Copa Libertadores, where they beat Bolivar 2-1 in their most recent continental outing. Managing a demanding fixture list across two fronts has not blunted their edge, and they travel to Mirassol with confidence.

For the hosts, this is a match that could define the shape of their survival bid. For Fluminense, it is an opportunity to press their case at the top end of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Mirassol vs Fluminense, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Mirassol vs Fluminense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Mirassol head coach Rafael Guanaes has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Fluminense manager Luis Zubeldia is similarly without confirmed absences or suspensions going into the match. No probable lineup has been named for the away side, and further team news is expected in the build-up to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mirassol have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Copa Libertadores win over Always Ready on May 20, which followed a 3-1 Serie A defeat to Atletico MG on May 16. They beat Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 in the cup and drew 1-1 with Chapecoense AF in the league, with a 2-0 Copa Libertadores win over LDU de Quito rounding out the five-match run. Across those fixtures, Mirassol scored seven goals and conceded five, with their continental performances standing out as particularly composed.

Fluminense arrive with three wins and two draws from their last five outings, an unbeaten run that speaks to their consistency. Their most recent match was a 2-1 Copa Libertadores win over Bolivar on May 19, which followed a 2-1 Serie A victory over Sao Paulo on May 16. Before that, a 2-1 cup win over Operario Ferroviario and a 2-2 Serie A draw with Vitoria featured in the sequence, with a 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw against Independiente Rivadavia completing the five. Fluminense scored nine goals and conceded six across that stretch.





Head-to-Head Record

MIR Last 2 matches FLU 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Fluminense 1 - 0 Mirassol

Mirassol 2 - 1 Fluminense 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice in recent Serie A history, with the most recent encounter taking place on November 6, 2025, when Fluminense hosted Mirassol and won 1-0. The earlier meeting, on October 9, 2025, saw Mirassol win 2-1 at home. Across those two fixtures, each side has taken a victory, with the head-to-head record evenly split.

Standings

In Serie A, Fluminense sit third while Mirassol are 19th, meaning the hosts go into this fixture inside the relegation zone and in genuine need of a positive result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mirassol vs Fluminense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: