Minnesota vs Sounders: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Minnesota and Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders cross swords with each other at the Allianz Filed as both sides play their second game after the Leagues Cup break.

Minnesota United were on the backfoot for most part of the game against New York City but the Loons still managed to emerge victorious during their away fixture. Adrian Heath's side have become the masters of weathering any kind of avalanche that comes their way and a third successive game in which they returned with a single point with less than 40% possession is proof of that.

The home side could leapfrog the like of Austin and FC Dallas with a win against Seattle and reach the Final series play-off position while they would be equal on points with Vancouver who occupy the last spot for direct entry into the Final series.

On the contrary, Seattle Sounders were handed defeat in their previous game as Atalanta United cruised to a 2-0 victory. They have lost four out of their previous five fixtures and have conceded multiple times during these defeats. Brian Schmetzer's side have looked a shadow of themselves and they'll be vying to get their season back on track during their visit to Minnesota.

Seattle are on a 4-game winning streak against the home side and would want to extend this record and consolidate their position in the top half of the Western Conference table with three points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Minnesota vs Sounders kick-off time

Date: August 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT Venue: Allianz Field

The game between Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders will be played at the Allianz Filed with kick-off at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

How to watch Minnesota vs Sounders online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders can be watched on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Minnesota team news

Three players - Ryen Jiba, Robin Lod, and Kervin Arriaga have picked up knee injuries and are scheduled to miss out another fixture owing to their strains.

Other than that, Minnesota United have fully fit roster heading into their clash. Dayne St. Clair produced a scintillating performance in their last game and the custodian would once again be looking for a clean sheet.

Former Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has bagged just a single goal in the four games he has featured for the club and the Finish striker would be vying to add to his tally when Seattle come visiting.

South African forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane has found himself stuck in a goal drought after failing to find the back of the net in consecutive games. The 23-year-old scored seven goals in just four Leagues Cup games and will be looking to return to his best on Sunday.

Minnesota United Predicted XI: St. Clair; Taylor, Boxall, Tapias, Bristow; Trapp, Dotson; Hlongwane, Reynoso, Tajouri-Shradi; Pukki

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Dick, Irwin, Emmings Defenders: Tapias, Dibassy, Marques, Kallman, Boxall, Bristow, Padelford, Taylor, Valentin Midfielders: Trapp, Dotson, Gregus, Rosales, Iwe, Reynoso Forwards: Fragapane, Hlongwane, Tajouri-Shradi, Jeong, Pukki, Garcia

Sounders team news

The visitors also have some major injury concerns during their away game on Sunday. Cristian Roldan hobbled off the pitch in Seattle's last match due to concussion protocols.

Ecuadorian defender Xavier Arreaga is nursing a hamstring injury while the midfield duo of Kelyn Rowe and Dylan Teves will also miss out due to a right quad strain and a sore left hamstring respectively.

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Tolo; Rusnak, Paulo; Morris, Lodeiro, Chu; Ruidiaz





Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Cleveland, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Ragen, Cissoko, Nouhou, Roldan, Baker Midfielders: Atencio, Kitahara, Vargas, Paulo, Baker-Whitling, Dobbelaere, Rusnak, Lodeiro Forwards: Morris, Chu, Ruidiaz, Heber, Montero, Rothrock

Head-to-Head Record

The Seattle Sounders have won four games against Minnesota United with the latter winning just one game in the two sides' previous five encounters.

Date Match Competition 23 April 2023 Sounders 1-0 Minnesota MLS 16 May 2022 Sounders 3-1 Minnesota MLS 3 April 2022 Minnesota 1-2 Sounders MLS 12 September 2021 Sounders 1-0 Minnesota MLS 18 July 2021 Minnesota 1-0 Sounders MLS

Useful links