Championship - Playoff The Den

Today's game between Millwall and Hull will kick-off at May 11, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Millwall vs Hull are listed below. US viewers have multiple ways to catch the Championship playoff semi-final second leg live.

If you are travelling and your usual streaming service is unavailable due to geo-restrictions, a VPN may allow you to access content from your home country. Check the terms and conditions of your provider before use.

Millwall host Hull City at The Den in the second leg of their Championship playoff semi-final, with a place in the Wembley final on May 23 on the line.

The first leg at the MKM Stadium ended goalless, leaving the tie completely open heading into this decisive home fixture for the Lions.

Millwall finished third in the Championship table with 83 points, earning them the right to host this second leg. Neil Harris's side go into the match as the higher-seeded team, and The Den crowd will be expected to play its part.

Hull City, who finished sixth on 73 points, arrive in South London knowing they must score to have any chance of reaching Wembley. The Tigers have shown enough quality throughout the season to be dangerous, but they carry the burden of needing to break down a Millwall side that has been difficult to beat.

Promotion to the Premier League is the prize. The financial transformation that comes with it makes this one of the most consequential 90 minutes either club will have played in years.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall vs Hull live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Millwall vs Hull with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Millwall ahead of the second leg. Information on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Hull City have also not released official squad details for this fixture. Updates on any absentees or lineup news will follow as the game approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Millwall head into this second leg in strong form, picking up three wins and two draws from their last five Championship matches with no defeats. They beat Oxford 2-0 on May 2 and won 3-1 away at Stoke earlier in that run, scoring six goals and conceding just two across those five fixtures. The most recent outing was the goalless draw with Hull in the first leg on May 8.

Hull's last five reads one win, two draws, and one defeat from the four fixtures prior to the first leg. Their most recent win was a 2-1 victory over Norwich on May 2, which gave them momentum going into the playoffs. They drew 2-2 with Leicester and lost 2-1 to Charlton in that same stretch, scoring seven and conceding seven across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides was the first leg on May 8, 2026, which ended 0-0 at the MKM Stadium. Before that, Millwall won 3-1 at Hull in a Championship fixture on March 7, 2026, and Hull had won 3-1 at Millwall back in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has won twice with one draw, and the teams have combined for 11 goals.

Standings

In the final Championship table, Millwall finished third and Hull City ended the regular season in sixth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs Hull today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: