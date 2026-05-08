Championship - Playoff Riverside Stadium

Today's game between Middlesbrough and Southampton will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 7:30 AM.

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US viewers can watch Middlesbrough vs Southampton live on Paramount+ or CBS Sports Network, with Fubo and DirecTV Stream also carrying the action. Full TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

If you are travelling outside the US, you may be able to access your usual streaming service by using a Virtual Private Network, which lets you connect through a server in your home country and bypass regional restrictions.

Middlesbrough host Southampton at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, May 9, in the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final, with a place in the Wembley final at stake.

Both clubs finished the regular season locked on 80 points, separated only by goal difference, with Middlesbrough sitting fifth and Southampton fourth in the final Championship table. The margins could not be tighter as they prepare to meet in a two-legged tie that will decide one of the finalists.

Middlesbrough ended the regular season in mixed form. Michael Carrick's side drew 2-2 with Wrexham on the final day, a result that confirmed their fifth-place finish after earlier wins over Watford and Sheffield Wednesday had kept their momentum alive.

Southampton arrive at the Riverside as the higher-ranked side and in decent shape. Russell Martin's team won their last league game 3-1 at Preston, though their campaign was punctuated by a 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City in late April.

The teams have already met once this season in the Championship. Middlesbrough thrashed Southampton 4-0 at the Riverside in January, a result that will be fresh in both sets of players' minds as they prepare to do it all again on the same ground.

The second leg follows on Tuesday, May 12, at St Mary's, with the aggregate winners advancing to the playoff final at Wembley on May 23. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Southampton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Middlesbrough have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of the first leg, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Southampton are in a similar position, with no team news available from the visitors' camp either. Full squad updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Middlesbrough go into the playoff semi-final with a W2-D2-L1 record across their last five Championship matches. They drew 2-2 with Wrexham on the final day of the regular season, having beaten Watford 5-1 the week before. Their only defeat in that run came at Portsmouth, where they lost 1-0. Across those five games, Middlesbrough scored 10 goals and conceded seven.

Southampton's last five results span two competitions and read W2-D2-L1. They won 3-1 at Preston most recently and drew 2-2 with Ipswich before that, though they lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup in late April. In their four Championship matches from that run, Southampton scored nine goals and conceded seven, showing a consistent ability to find the net even when results were mixed.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Championship on January 4, 2026, when Middlesbrough beat Southampton 4-0 at the Riverside Stadium. The previous encounter, played at St Mary's in September 2025, ended 1-1. Across the last five meetings on record, Middlesbrough hold two wins to Southampton's one, with two draws, and the sides have scored 10 goals combined.

Standings

In the final Championship table, Southampton finished fourth and Middlesbrough fifth, both on 80 points, setting up this playoff semi-final between two sides separated only by goal difference across 46 league games.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Middlesbrough vs Southampton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: