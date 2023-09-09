Mexico vs Australia: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the friendly match between Mexico and Australia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico and Australia will meet in an intriguing international friendly at AT&T Stadium in Texas, United States this weekend.

El Tri's form over the past few months has been fantastic. Since their 3-0 humiliation at the hands of continental rivals the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals back in June, the Mexicans bounced back by winning the subsequent CONCACAF Gold Cup.

After thrashing Honduras and Haiti in the group stages, followed by a shock defeat to Qatar in a dead-rubber, El Tri dominated the knockout round, defeating Costa Rica and Jamaica without conceding a goal before defeating Panama 1-0 in the final at SoFi Stadium in California, with Santiago Gimenez scoring the only goal of the game.

Jaime Lozano's troops will look to keep the momentum ticking with a fourth successive victory on Saturday.

Australia, on the other hand, have only played three matches since the World Cup, registering a victory and a defeat in a friendly double-header against Ecuador in March before falling to a 2-0 loss to Lionel Messi's Argentina in Beijing back in June.

Despite kicking off their World Cup campaign with a 4-1 hammering at the hands of France, the Socceroos showed their resilience in Qatar, claiming 1-0 victories against Tunisia and Denmark to advance to the knockout stage. However, Graham Arnold's side was defeated in the last 16 by eventual winners Argentina.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mexico vs Australia kick-off time

Date: September 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET/7 pm PT Venue: AT&T Stadium

The international friendly game between Mexico and Australia will be played at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, United States, on September 9, 2023.

Kick-off is set for 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT.

How to watch Mexico vs Australia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Univision, and TUDN and can be streamed online fuboTV and ViX+ for fans in the United States. The full match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Mexico boss Jaime Lozano has a raft of veterans back at his disposal after being omitted from the Gold Cup squad, including Raul Jimenez, Hector Herrara and goalkeeping legend Guillermo Ochoa, all of whom are expected to start here.

At the opposite end of their international careers, Pumas' Cesar Huerta, Monterrey's Jordi Cortizo and Chivas' Jesus Orozco will all be hoping to earn their first caps for their country in the September friendlies against Australia and Uzbekistan.

Having completed a recent switch to Premier League side West Ham United, Edson Alvarez is set to operate in the holding role this weekend, with 22-year-old Feyenoord poacher Santiago Gimenez operating in the frontline alongside Jimenez.

Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Araujo, Vasquez, Gallardo; Romo, Alvarez, Herrera; Antuna, Jimenez, Gimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Ochoa, Rodríguez Defenders: Álvarez, Sepúlveda, Orozco, Gallardo, Vásquez, Araujo, Angulo Midfielders: Rodríguez, Alvarado, Herrera, Romo, Cortizo, Sánchez, Alvarez, Cordova Forwards: Vega, Gimenez, Jimenez, Antuna, Pineda, Huerta

Australia team news

Australia head coach Graham Arnold has announced a vastly changed Socceroos squad for the game, with a number of fresh faces among the players being called up to face the reigning CONCACAF Gold Cup champions at the weekend.

Arnold has called up three uncapped players, including ex-Central Coast Mariners man Sam Silvera, joined by goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer, while 27-year-old Cameron Burgess is also coming into camp for the first time off the back of his positive start to the season with Ipswich Town in the EFL Championship.

Interestingly, very few players of Australia's 23-man squad play their club football in the home country, with Melbourne City's Mathew Leckie and Aziz Behich earning the call-up.

The roster has a strong Scottish Premiership and EFL Championship contingent, with names such as Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson, Cameron Devlin, Martin Boyle, Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus all plying their trade in the Scottish top-flight, while Tom Glover, Riley McGree and Samuel Silvera are Middlesbrough players, with defender Harry Souttar representing Leicester City.

Australia possible XI: Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowels, Behich; Leckie, Baccus, O'Neill, McGree; Duke, Boyle.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ryan, Glover, Maynard-Brewer Defenders: Atkinson, Behich, Burgess, Circati, Degenek, Rowles, Souttar, Strain Midfielders: Baccus, Devlin, Genreau, Irvine, McGree, Metcalfe, O’Neill Forwards: Boyle, D’Agostino, Duke, Leckie, Silvera

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between the two nations for over two decades. The two nations have faced each other five times prior to that, with the Socceroos claiming a 2-0 victory in the previous encounter back in 2001.

Date Match Competition 30/5/2001 Mexico 3-0 Australia International Friendly 12/12/1997 Australia 2-2 Mexico International Friendly 26/7/1980 Australia 1-1 Mexico International Friendly 24/7/1980 Australia 3-1 Mexico FIFA Confederations Cup 1/12/1970 Mexico 0-2 Australia FIFA Confederations Cup

