Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade Saint Symphorien

Today's game between Metz and Monaco will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Metz vs Monaco is available to watch live on television and via live stream. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below, including beIN SPORTS, Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Metz host Monaco at the Stade Saint-Symphorien in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries very different stakes for each side. The hosts are rooted to the foot of the table, while Monaco arrive with European ambitions still very much alive.

Metz have endured a miserable run of form, picking up just one point from their last three Ligue 1 matches. Two defeats and a draw have done little to ease the pressure on a side fighting at the wrong end of the table, and their situation is made worse by a lengthy injury list stripping Adi Hutter's opponents of several options.

Monaco, by contrast, are a side with momentum — even if that momentum has wavered slightly. Back-to-back draws against Auxerre and Toulouse have taken some of the shine off a strong mid-season run, and Hutter will want a response from his squad here.

Folarin Balogun remains the central figure in Monaco's attack. The American striker has scored in each of his last eight Ligue 1 matches, a run that ties for the second-best streak in the competition's history. He has also added Champions League goals to that tally, and with a World Cup approaching, his form has made him one of the most talked-about forwards in European football.

Ansu Fati adds another dimension to Monaco's attack. The former Barcelona winger has spoken openly about the quality of teammates and opponents he has encountered throughout his career, and he arrives at the Stade Saint-Symphorien in a squad that, on paper, should have too much for a struggling Metz side.

Metz will need a near-perfect performance to take anything from this game. Their home crowd will push them, but the gap in quality and current form between these two sides is difficult to ignore.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Metz vs Monaco live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Metz vs Monaco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Metz head into this fixture with a significant number of absentees. B. Munongo, J. Mangondo, B. Traore, I. Guerti, C. Melieres, J. Gbamin, and F. Ballo-Toure are all listed as injured, while K. Kouao is suspended. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Monaco also travel with a stretched squad. K. Ouattara, M. Salisu, C. Henrique, P. Brunner, Vanderson, S. Idumbo, and T. Minamino are all unavailable through injury, with no suspensions listed. No projected XI has been confirmed, and further updates will follow as kick-off approaches.

Form

Metz have taken one point from their last five matches across all competitions, recording one draw and four defeats in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with RFC Seraing in a friendly, while their last Ligue 1 result was a 4-4 draw with Le Havre. Prior to that, they lost 1-3 to Paris FC and 3-1 to Marseille. Metz have scored six goals and conceded nine across their last five competitive matches, with the run including a goalless draw at Nantes.

Monaco's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. They beat Marseille 2-1 and won 1-2 at Lyon, but dropped points in back-to-back draws against Paris FC — where they lost 4-1 — and Auxerre, drawing 2-2. Their most recent match ended 2-2 at Toulouse. Monaco have scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 5-2 win for Monaco at home in September 2025 in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Monaco have won four times and Metz once. Monaco also won 5-2 when Metz hosted them in March 2024, and claimed a 2-1 victory at home in October 2023. Metz's only win in the dataset came in April 2022, when they beat Monaco 1-2 away from home, while Monaco won 4-0 in December 2021.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Metz sit 18th while Monaco are placed seventh heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Metz vs Monaco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: