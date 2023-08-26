Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways when they play host to Nottingham Forest in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag's men suffered a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in North London after earlier scrapping past Wolves with a solitary-goal win.
On the other hand, Steve Cooper's side have responded to their opening day 2-1 defeat against Arsenal with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Man Utd vs Nottm Forest kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 26, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10am ET
|Venue:
|Old Trafford
The Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be played at Old Trafford in Setford, Greater Manchester, England.
It will kick off at 10am ET on August 26 in the United States (US).
How to watch Man Utd vs Nottm Forest online - TV channels & live streams
The game can be watched and streamed online live through Peacock Premium.
GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.
Team news & squads
Man Utd team news
United are poised to agree a one-year deal with Jonny Evans, raising fresh doubts over the future of Harry Maguire.
Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund looks set for his club debut after recovering from a back injury, but Mason Mount may be looking at up to six weeks out due to a hamstring injury.
Mount will join the likes of Tom Heaton, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo in the infirmary, while one of Christian Eriksen or Scott McTominay should accompany Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in the middle.
Ten Hag will have to decide between Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho to start alongside Marcus Rashford and Antony in attack.
Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Sancho
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Onana, Henderson
|Defenders:
|Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Evans, Mengi, Shaw, Williams, Fernandez, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
|Midfielders:
|Casemiro, McTominay, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri
|Forwards:
|Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Sancho, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire
Nottm Forest team news
Felipe is yet to completely recover from his knee injury, as the Brazilian defender will for now continue to accompany Giulian Biancone, Wayne Hennessey and Omar Richards in the treatment room.
Ola Aina remains a doubt with a groin issue, as Serge Aurier is likely continue at right-back with competition from new signing Gonzalo Montiel who has joined Forest from Sevilla.
Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awonyi are tipped to start despite niggles, while Cooper fields either Morgan Gibbs-White or former United man Anthony Elanga as part of the attack.
Nottm Forest possible XI: Turner; Boly, Worrall, McKenna; Aurier, Danilo, Yates, Williams; Johnson, Gibbs-White; Awoniyi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Turner, Horvath
|Defenders:
|Niakhate, Worrall, McKenna, Panzo, Boly, Mbe Soh, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aurier, Aina, Drager
|Midfielders:
|Danilo, Kouyate, Mangala, Yates, O'Brien, Freuler, Shelvey, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera
|Forwards:
|Awoniyi, Mighten, Johnson, Dennis, Wood, Elanga, Hwang
Head-to-Head Record
With Nottingham Forest aiming for their first win in 29 years in this fixture, here are the last five meetings between Manchester Untied and the Tricky Trees across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Apr 16, 2023
|Nottm Forest 0-2 Man Utd
|Premier League
|Feb 1, 2023
|Man Utd 2-0 Nottm Forest
|Carabao Cup
|Jan 25, 2023
|Nottm Forest 0-3 Man Utd
|Carabao Cup
|Dec 27, 2022
|Man Utd 3-0 Nottm Forest
|Premier League
|Feb 6, 1999
|Nottm Forest 1-8 Man Utd
|Premier League