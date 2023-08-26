How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Nottm Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways when they play host to Nottingham Forest in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's men suffered a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in North London after earlier scrapping past Wolves with a solitary-goal win.

On the other hand, Steve Cooper's side have responded to their opening day 2-1 defeat against Arsenal with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Nottm Forest kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 10am ET Venue: Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be played at Old Trafford in Setford, Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 10am ET on August 26 in the United States (US).

How to watch Man Utd vs Nottm Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The game can be watched and streamed online live through Peacock Premium.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

United are poised to agree a one-year deal with Jonny Evans, raising fresh doubts over the future of Harry Maguire.

Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund looks set for his club debut after recovering from a back injury, but Mason Mount may be looking at up to six weeks out due to a hamstring injury.

Mount will join the likes of Tom Heaton, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo in the infirmary, while one of Christian Eriksen or Scott McTominay should accompany Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in the middle.

Ten Hag will have to decide between Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho to start alongside Marcus Rashford and Antony in attack.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Sancho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Henderson Defenders: Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Evans, Mengi, Shaw, Williams, Fernandez, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, McTominay, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Sancho, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Nottm Forest team news

Felipe is yet to completely recover from his knee injury, as the Brazilian defender will for now continue to accompany Giulian Biancone, Wayne Hennessey and Omar Richards in the treatment room.

Ola Aina remains a doubt with a groin issue, as Serge Aurier is likely continue at right-back with competition from new signing Gonzalo Montiel who has joined Forest from Sevilla.

Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awonyi are tipped to start despite niggles, while Cooper fields either Morgan Gibbs-White or former United man Anthony Elanga as part of the attack.

Nottm Forest possible XI: Turner; Boly, Worrall, McKenna; Aurier, Danilo, Yates, Williams; Johnson, Gibbs-White; Awoniyi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath Defenders: Niakhate, Worrall, McKenna, Panzo, Boly, Mbe Soh, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aurier, Aina, Drager Midfielders: Danilo, Kouyate, Mangala, Yates, O'Brien, Freuler, Shelvey, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera Forwards: Awoniyi, Mighten, Johnson, Dennis, Wood, Elanga, Hwang

Head-to-Head Record

With Nottingham Forest aiming for their first win in 29 years in this fixture, here are the last five meetings between Manchester Untied and the Tricky Trees across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Apr 16, 2023 Nottm Forest 0-2 Man Utd Premier League Feb 1, 2023 Man Utd 2-0 Nottm Forest Carabao Cup Jan 25, 2023 Nottm Forest 0-3 Man Utd Carabao Cup Dec 27, 2022 Man Utd 3-0 Nottm Forest Premier League Feb 6, 1999 Nottm Forest 1-8 Man Utd Premier League

Who will win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Liverpool

Chelsea

Other 59025 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Premier League title this season? 45% Manchester City

17% Arsenal

15% Manchester United

10% Liverpool

7% Chelsea

6% Other 59025 Votes

Useful links