Bundesliga - Bundesliga MEWA Arena

Today's game between Mainz 05 and Union Berlin will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 1:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin are listed below. US viewers can watch live on Fubo or ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual broadcaster, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can stream the match as you normally would from home.

Mainz 05 host Union Berlin at the MEWA Arena in a Bundesliga fixture that carries different weight for each side. Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the table, but their recent form and circumstances could not be more different.

Mainz arrive on the back of a narrow win at St. Pauli last weekend — a result that steadied the ship after a bruising run that included a 4-3 home defeat to Bayern Munich and a Conference League exit at the quarter-final stage. Bo Svensson's side hold 10th place and have shown they can grind out results when it matters.

Nadiem Amiri remains a key figure in midfield, though his future beyond this season is uncertain. The 29-year-old is reportedly seeking a move in the summer, which adds an undercurrent of intrigue to his performances in these final weeks of the campaign.

Union Berlin head into this fixture in poor shape. Urs Fischer's side have not won in five Bundesliga matches, collecting just one draw and suffering four defeats in that stretch. A 3-1 loss at RB Leipzig last weekend followed earlier reverses against Wolfsburg and FC Heidenheim, and their defensive record has been soft throughout.

The visitors drew 2-2 with FC Koeln on Matchday 32, a result that offered a minor reprieve but did little to mask a team that has been leaking goals and struggling to find any consistent attacking output. They sit 13th in the table, only a handful of points clear of the danger zone.

For Mainz, a home win would consolidate their mid-table position and maintain momentum heading into the final rounds. For Union, anything less than a positive result risks dragging them deeper into a relegation battle they will want no part of.

Read on for full details on how to watch Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin live, including TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news.

How to watch Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Mainz 05 are without several players through injury. S. Katompa Mvumpa, M. Leitsch, N. Tauer, J. Lee, and K. Bos are all sidelined, and no suspensions are recorded for the home side. Their projected XI reads: D. Batz; S. Posch, D. da Costa, K. Potulski, K. Sano; N. Amiri, P. Mwene, P. Nebel; S. Widmer, S. Becker, P. Tietz.

Union Berlin also carry a notable injury list into this fixture. R. Skov, M. Raab, F. Roennow, W. Jeong, and D. Preu are all unavailable, with no suspensions reported. Their projected XI is: C. Klaus; D. Doekhi, R. Khedira, T. Rothe; S. N'Soki, D. Leite, J. Juranovic, A. Schafer, A. Kemlein; I. Ansah, O. Burke.

Form

Mainz 05 have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions — a W1 D1 L3 return. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at St. Pauli in the Bundesliga on May 3. Before that, they suffered a 3-4 home defeat to Bayern Munich despite leading at half-time, drew 1-1 with Borussia Moenchengladbach, and were beaten 4-0 by Strasbourg in the Conference League. Across those five fixtures, Mainz scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Union Berlin have taken just one draw and suffered four defeats from their last five Bundesliga matches, a W0 D1 L4 record. Their most recent game ended 2-2 at FC Koeln on May 2. In that run, they also lost 3-1 to RB Leipzig, 1-2 to Wolfsburg, and 3-1 to FC Heidenheim, with their only other point coming from a 1-1 draw at St. Pauli. Union scored six goals and conceded 11 across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Bundesliga on January 10, 2026, when Union Berlin and Mainz 05 drew 2-2 at the Alte Foersterei. Before that, Union won 2-1 at home against Mainz in January 2025, while the two previous encounters — both played at the MEWA Arena — ended 1-1 in August 2024 and February 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Union hold two wins to Mainz's one, with two draws.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Mainz 05 are 10th and Union Berlin are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: