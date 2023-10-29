Liverpool vs Nottm Forest: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottm Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest face off in a feisty Premier League clash with the former looking to mount more pressure on the sides above them and regain glory this term.

Jurgen Klopp's men enter the contest after completely thrashing French side Toulouse in the Europa League. Despite being dumped out of the UCL, the Reds have shown no signs of mercy for their rivals in the Europa League with three wins in three games. Turning back to their domestic campaign, Liverpool are fourth in the league but have the perfect opportunity to leapfrog Arsenal and Manchester City with the latter scheduled to indulge in the Manchester Derby on Sunday. Multiple referring errors against Tottenham did ruin their winning momentum but the Reds bashed Everton in the Merseyside derby to stay just behind the sides above them.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are trailing in the bottom half of the table and despite being six points above the drop zone, the English side would be wary of losing more games and adding misery to their campaign. In their previous five games, Forest have managed to pick up just four points out of the available fifteen as their hunt for a first PL win since their victory against Chelsea continues. Despite facing an in-form opposition, Nottingham Forest are well versed in the process of defeating Klopp's side and could spring a surprise on Sunday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Nottm Forest kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 am EDT Venue: Anfield Stadium

Liverpool will face Nottingham Forest at the iconic Anfield Stadium with kick-off at 9:00 am EDT.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottm Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The match will shown live on Peacock in the United States and fans can also follow GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

The midfield pair of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are touted to start in the hosts' midfield with Thiago Alcantara being a long-term absentee and Curtis Jones serving a suspension for his red card against Spurs.

Thiago will be accompanied by Scottish full-back Andy Robertson who will return to Liverpool's squad next year after nursing a dislocated shoulder during the international break. Ben Doak and Stefan Bajcetic are the other two names who are touted to miss the clash due to injuries.

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliot Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez

Nottm Forest team news

Nottingham Forest have a host of injuries as they prepare to face Liverpool in the latter's backyard. Gonzalo Montiel and Danilo have lower-body injuries while Nuno Tavares and Felipe are recovering from groin and knee problems respectively.

Former Chelsea striker Callum Hudson-Odoi is also ruled out of the clash with a hamstring problem alongside a familiar name at Anfield, Divock Origi. The Belgian forward who was hoping for a fairytale return to Anfield is sidelined from the fixture due to an unwanted hip problem.

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI: Turner; Aurier, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo; Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez; Gibbs-White, Wood, Elanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Vlachodimos, Horvath, Hennessey Defenders: Niakhate, Worrall, Mckenna, Boly, Murillo, Aurier, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Williams, Aina Midfielders: Sangare, Santos, Kouyate, Mangala, Yates, Dominguez, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera Forwards: Elanga, Awoniyi, Wood

Head-to-Head Record

Nottingham Forest did spring a surprise against Liverpool in 2022 but Klopp's men have been scintillating against them winning three games in the previous five.

Date Match Competition 22 Apr 2023 Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest Premier League 22 Oct 2022 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool Premier League 20 Mar 2022 Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool FA Cup 5 Apr 1999 Nottingham Forest 2-2 Liverpool Premier League 24 Oct 1998 Liverpool 5-1 Nottingham Forest Premier League

Useful links