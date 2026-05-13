Today's game between Lens and Paris Saint-Germain will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Lens vs PSG in the United States are listed below. The match is available on Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Fans travelling outside the United States can use a VPN to access their usual streaming service from abroad. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in your home country, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the match as normal regardless of where you are.

Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis to face Lens in Ligue 1, with the champions arriving in the north of France as the confirmed title holders and with one eye already on the Champions League final.

Luis Enrique's side eliminated Bayern Munich in a gripping semi-final, advancing 6-5 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the second leg. That European run has defined PSG's season, but there is still domestic business to attend to before the campaign closes.

Lens sit second in Ligue 1 and will be eager to put on a performance at home in front of their famously passionate support. Will Stade Bollaert produce one of its trademark atmospheres against the reigning champions?

The hosts come into this match with three wins from their last five, though they have been without several key players through injury and suspension. Florian Thauvin and Alexandre Saint-Maximin are both absent, limiting Lens's attacking options considerably.

PSG make the trip with Bradley Barcola in their ranks despite mounting speculation over his future. Arsenal, Barcelona, and Liverpool are all reportedly tracking the winger ahead of the summer transfer window, adding an extra layer of intrigue to his every appearance between now and the end of the season.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been in outstanding form across the Champions League run and will be a constant threat at Bollaert. His performances against Bayern Munich drew widespread admiration and underlined why PSG remain the dominant force in French football.

For fans in the United States wanting to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Lens vs PSG live.

How to watch Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Lens head into this match without Florian Thauvin, Jonathan Gradit, Alexandre Saint-Maximin, and Ruben Gurtner through injury. Salis Abdul Samed Abdulhamid is suspended. The projected XI for the hosts lines up as: R. Risser; S. Baidoo, M. Sarr, P. Ganiou, A. Bulatovic; A. Sima, M. Udol, A. Haidara; R. Fofana, W. Said, O. Edouard.

PSG are without Lenny Chevalier and Quentin Ndjantou through injury, with no suspensions reported in the squad. The projected XI for the visitors reads: R. Marin; W. Pacho, S. Mayulu, L. Hernandez, L. Beraldo; F. Ruiz, D. Fernandez, K. Lee; I. Mbaye, B. Barcola, D. Doue. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Lens have won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions, recording a 3W-2D-0L record in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Nantes on May 8. They also drew 1-1 with Nice and 3-3 with Brest in back-to-back league fixtures, scoring eight goals and conceding six across those five matches. Three consecutive wins before the Nice draw, including a 4-1 Coupe de France victory over Toulouse and a 3-2 league win over the same opponents, show Lens have been a difficult side to contain.

PSG have won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions, a 3W-2D-0L record. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Brest on May 10, which followed a 1-1 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich. A 5-4 Champions League win over Bayern in the first leg stands as the standout result in that sequence. PSG have scored 12 goals and conceded eight across those five outings, though they drew 2-2 with Lorient in Ligue 1 during the same run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on September 14, 2025, when PSG won 2-0 at home in Ligue 1. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, PSG have won three, Lens have won none, and two matches ended level. The sequence includes a 1-1 Coupe de France draw at Bollaert in December 2024 and a 1-0 PSG win at the Parc des Princes in November 2024, with Lens's only win in the dataset coming from a January 2025 fixture that ended 1-2 in PSG's favour away from home.

Standings

In Ligue 1, PSG sit top of the table while Lens are in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: