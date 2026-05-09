Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Lazio and Inter will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 12:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Lazio vs Inter are listed below. In the United States, the match is available on Paramount+ and DAZN. Paramount+ holds the primary Serie A broadcast rights for US audiences and carries coverage in English. DAZN provides Spanish-language commentary for the game.

If you are travelling outside the US and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help you bypass geographic restrictions and watch from wherever you are. Connect to a US server, then log in to your platform of choice as normal.

Lazio host Inter at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a Serie A fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The champions arrive in the capital having already wrapped up the Scudetto, while Lazio are pushing to finish as high as possible in the table before the season closes.

Inter secured their 21st Serie A title with three games to spare following a 2-0 win over Parma at San Siro, with Marcus Thuram and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scoring the goals. Simone Inzaghi's side can now play out the final rounds with freedom, though they will be expected to maintain their standards on the road.

Lazio come into this game in reasonable form under Marco Baroni. They beat Cremonese 2-1 away last weekend and have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 victory at Napoli in Serie A last month.

The hosts are carrying a notable injury list, which could limit Baroni's options. Lazio sit eighth in the table and will be targeting a strong finish to the campaign, with European ambitions still shaping their final weeks.

For Inter, Alessandro Bastoni continues to attract attention from Barcelona ahead of the summer window, though president Beppe Marotta has made clear the defender is settled in Milan for now. On the pitch, the Nerazzurri look comfortable and well-organised heading into this trip to Rome.

This is a fixture between a side celebrating a title and a side still with something to prove. The atmosphere at the Olimpico should reflect that.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Lazio vs Inter, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Lazio vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Lazio head into this match without Mario Gila, Andrea Furlanetto, Samuel Gigot, and Ivan Provedel, all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Baroni's projected XI includes Motta in goal, with a back line of Provstgaard, Tavares, Marusic, and Romagnoli. Basic, Patric, and Taylor are named in midfield, with Maldini, Zaccagni, and Isaksen in the attacking positions.

Inter are without Sebastiano Esposito through injury, though no suspensions affect the away squad. Inzaghi's projected XI features Sommer in goal, a back three of Bastoni, Akanji, and Bisseck, with Sucic, Dimarco, Zielinski, Barella, and Dumfries across the midfield. Mkhitaryan and Thuram lead the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Lazio have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory at Cremonese on May 4 in Serie A. Earlier in the run, they drew 3-3 at Udinese and beat Napoli 2-0 away in the league, their standout result of the period. Their only loss came against Fiorentina, who beat them 1-0. Lazio have scored seven goals and conceded seven across these five games.

Inter have taken four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home win over Parma on May 3, the victory that sealed the Serie A title. They also beat Como 3-2 in the Coppa Italia and won 3-0 at Cagliari in the league. Their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw at Torino. Inter scored 14 goals and conceded four across those five outings, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive solidity.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on November 9, 2025, when Inter beat Lazio 2-0 at San Siro in Serie A. Before that, the two clubs drew 2-2 at San Siro in May 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Inter have won three, drawn one, and lost none, though the most recent fixture played at the Stadio Olimpico ended in a 6-0 win for Inter in December 2024.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Inter sit top while Lazio are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lazio vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: