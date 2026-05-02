Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dignity Health Sports Park

Today's game between LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 10:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps are listed below.

This match is broadcast exclusively on Apple TV as part of the MLS Season Pass. A standard Apple TV+ subscription is priced at $12.99 per month in the United States, with an annual option available at $99.99 per year. New subscribers can access a seven-day free trial.

LA Galaxy host Vancouver Whitecaps at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that pits a struggling home side against one of the form teams in the division.

Galaxy come into this match in mixed form. They picked up a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake last time out in MLS, but a 3-0 loss to Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup exposed defensive vulnerabilities that have surfaced throughout their recent schedule.

Vancouver, by contrast, arrive on the back of four wins from their last five MLS outings. The Whitecaps have been one of the most fluid attacking sides in the Western Conference this season, and Apple TV analyst Kaylyn Kyle has pointed to the quality of their double pivot and the yet-to-peak Thomas Muller as reasons to believe they can go even further.

The Whitecaps currently sit second in the Western Conference standings, while Galaxy find themselves in tenth. That gap in the table makes this a genuinely testing evening for the home side.

Off the pitch, Vancouver have been dealing with relocation speculation, with reports emerging that a select committee of MLS owners discussed the club's future and that Las Vegas has been identified as a leading option if the franchise moves. The club has publicly urged local investors to come forward and keep the team in British Columbia.

For Galaxy, the priority is straightforward: close the gap on the sides above them before the Western Conference picture becomes too difficult to reverse.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for LA Galaxy ahead of this fixture. No projected starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club confirms its squad.

Vancouver Whitecaps have also not yet confirmed their team news for this match. No injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup details are available at this stage. Further information will be added when released by the club.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

LA Galaxy have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake in MLS on April 26. They also picked up a 1-2 win away at Austin FC earlier in the run, though a 3-0 defeat to Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and a 2-1 loss to Columbus Crew represent the low points of that stretch. Galaxy have scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won four of their last five matches, all in MLS. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Colorado Rapids on April 26. They also beat Sporting Kansas City 3-0 and New York City FC 2-0 in consecutive away fixtures. Their only defeat in this run came at San Jose Earthquakes in March, losing 0-1. Vancouver have scored 11 goals and conceded four across those five matches, keeping two clean sheets.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-0 win for LA Galaxy at home on July 5, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Galaxy have won three and Vancouver have won two. LA Galaxy have scored 12 goals in those fixtures, with Vancouver netting seven. The sides have met in both MLS and the Leagues Cup during this period.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps sit second while LA Galaxy are in tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: