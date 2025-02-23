How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs San Diego MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and San Diego FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

Making their debut in a regular-season clash, San Diego FC will head to Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday for a showdown against the reigning MLS Cup holders, the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Galaxy secured their sixth league crown last season with a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls, while San Diego wrapped up their pre-season campaign in dominant style, thrashing the same opponent 6-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between LA Galaxy and San Diego FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dignity Health Sports Park

MLS match between LA Galaxy and San Diego FC will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET on Sunday, February 23, 2025 in the US.

A torn ACL sustained during the Western Conference final last November will sideline Galaxy star midfielder Riqui Puig for at least the early stretch of 2025. Meanwhile, Joseph Paintsil remains doubtful for Sunday's match due to a hamstring strain.

During the offseason, the Galaxy bolstered their squad by bringing in Christian Ramirez, Matheus Nascimento (on loan from Botafogo), Lucas Sanabria, and Mathias Jorgensen, while parting ways with Dejan Joveljic, Jalen Neal, Mark Delgado, and Gaston Brugman, who all found new homes with other MLS clubs.

San Diego's expansion roster, crafted under manager Mikey Varas, strikes a balance between bold ambition and measured patience. The club made a statement by securing Hirving Lozano and Luca de la Torre as designated players, while also leaning on seasoned MLS veterans to fill several crucial roles. They also strengthened their roster with the additions of Andres Reyes and Anders Dreyer.

At the back, they'll rely on the experience of Paddy McNair, with the Northern Ireland international boasting nearly 300 club appearances in England. Additionally, they reinforced their defense by signing Jeppe Tverskov and Marcus Ingvartsen from the Danish Superliga.

