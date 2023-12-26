How to watch the Championship match between Ipswich and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a top of the table clash in the EFL Championship, leaders Leicester City face second-placed Ipswich Town in a scintillating battle in England's second-division.

The Foxes were dumped out of the Premier League but have followed up the disappointment in sublime fashion as the lead the pack on Boxing Day. The Foxes are unbeaten in their previous seven games with six wins and a draw as they have lost just three games throughout the campaign. A win against Ipswich could bolster their hopes of finishing the campaign on the top.

Ipswich Town squandered the opportunity to go level on points with their rivals as they were rattled by Leeds United in their previous outing. The Whites thumped Ipswich 4-0 last weekend and the visitors will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat and reduce the gap to just three points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ipswich vs Leicester kick-off time

Date: December 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town will welcome Leicester City to the Portman Road with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT in the US.

How to watch Ipswich vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship fixture will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

George Hirst's thundering streak of eight successive games with a goal or an assist was halted against Leeds as Ipswich failed to register themselves on the scoresheet but he'll be vying to start fresh once again alongside Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead who have scored eight goals a piece this season.

The home side will have just two absentees in Lee Evans and Janoi Donacien with the pair recovering from their respective injuries.

Ipswich predicted XI: Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead; Hirst

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Walton, Slicker Defenders: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Donacien Midfielders: Morsy, Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Hirst, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Leicester team news

The Foxes continue to be without their English superstar Jamie Vardy who joins Kasey McAteer and Marc Albrighton in the treatment room.

Patson Daka will continue to lead the line for Leicester who has four goals and he'll be supported by another African striker Kelechi Iheanacho who has five goals to his name.

Leicester City predicted XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Dewsbury-Hall, Mavididi; Daka



Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Iversen, Hermansen, Smithies, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Souttar, Coady, Doyle, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton, McAteer Forwards: Iheanacho, Daka, Cannon, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22 Feb 2014 Leicester 3-0 Ipswich Championship 23 Nov 2013 Ipswich 1-2 Leicester Championship 2 Mar 2013 Ipswich 1-2 Leicester Championship 17 Nov 2012 Leicester 6-0 Ipswich Championship 9 Apr 2012 Ipswich 1-2 Leicester Championship

