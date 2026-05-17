Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and Portland Timbers will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to MLS, meaning this fixture will be available via the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV wherever you are in the world. You can [watch live on Apple TV](https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.7000?itsct=goal_mls&itscg=30200&at=1010l39UY) through a standard subscription, with new subscribers eligible for a 7-day free trial. Those who have recently purchased a new Apple device may qualify for a three-month free trial.

For a full breakdown of how to watch every MLS game this month, GOAL's MLS viewing guide for May 2026 covers all broadcast options, pricing, and streaming platforms in detail.

If you are travelling outside your home country, a VPN can allow you to access your usual streaming platforms without geographical restrictions. Using a trusted VPN service means you can watch this game from anywhere without interruption.

Inter Miami host Portland Timbers at Nu Stadium in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides at very different points in the table.

Inter Miami arrive in strong attacking form. Their 3-5 win over FC Cincinnati last time out was a statement performance, even if Lionel Messi was controversially denied what would have been a 61st career hat-trick by an MLS technical ruling that credited the decisive third goal as an own goal.

The Argentine remains the gravitational centre of everything Miami do. Opponents across the league have spoken openly about the surreal experience of facing him. USMNT forward Brandon Vazquez described lining up against Messi as a "FIFA console dream" come to life, an out-of-body experience that requires genuine mental discipline to overcome.

Portland arrive as a dangerous visiting side despite sitting in the lower half of the Western Conference. Their 6-0 demolition of Sporting Kansas City earlier this month showed the Timbers are capable of explosive performances, and they will not travel to Florida simply to make up the numbers.

Miami sit second in the Eastern Conference, making this a home fixture they will be expected to control. Portland, twelfth in the West, need points to climb and will look to exploit any complacency from the hosts.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, read on.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Portland Timbers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for either side ahead of this fixture. Confirmed injury and suspension information for both Inter Miami and Portland Timbers will be added here closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Inter Miami head into this game having won three of their last five MLS matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 3-5 away victory over FC Cincinnati, a result that underlined their attacking output across recent weeks. Miami also beat Toronto FC 2-4 on the road, though a 3-4 home defeat to Orlando City earlier in that run showed they can be exposed defensively when opponents press them high. Across those five matches, Miami have scored 15 goals, though they have also conceded 14, making them a side that tends to produce high-scoring games.

Portland's last five fixtures present a more inconsistent picture. A 6-0 thrashing of Sporting Kansas City stands as the standout result, and it remains the clearest indication of what the Timbers are capable of on a good day. They drew 2-2 with CF Montreal in their most recent game and have also won away at San Diego FC. Two defeats in that run, including a 2-0 loss to Real Salt Lake, show Portland can struggle for consistency. They have scored 11 goals in those five games but conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record

MIA Last 2 matches POT 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Inter Miami CF 2 - 1 Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers 1 - 0 Inter Miami CF 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited in the available data, though what exists points to tight margins. The most recent meeting came in May 2022, when Inter Miami edged Portland 2-1 at home in an MLS regular season fixture. Before that, Portland won 1-0 when the sides met in October 2021. Miami lead the recorded series by one win to one, with both games decided by a single goal.

Standings

Inter Miami currently sit second in the Eastern Conference, reflecting a strong season so far and making Nu Stadium a fortress they will want to protect. Portland occupy twelfth place in the Western Conference, a position that tells its own story about the gap in league standing between the two sides heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs Portland Timbers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: