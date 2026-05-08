Championship - Playoff The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull and Millwall will kick-off at May 8, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Hull vs Millwall are listed below. US viewers have several ways to catch the Championship playoff semi-final live.

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN may allow you to access content from your home country. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of your provider before use.

Hull City host Millwall at the MKM Stadium in the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final, with a place in the Wembley final on May 23 at stake.

Hull finished sixth in the Championship table with 73 points, earning their playoff spot after a season of mixed results. They go into this tie as the lower-ranked side, which means Millwall will host the decisive second leg on Monday, May 11.

Millwall arrive in Hull having finished third in the Championship on 83 points, making them the higher-seeded side in this tie. Neil Harris's squad have been one of the division's more consistent performers across the campaign.

For Hull, the MKM Stadium will need to be at full volume. The Tigers have shown they can compete at this level, but their home form has been inconsistent, and they will need a strong first-leg performance to give themselves a platform heading into the return fixture.

Millwall have been in solid form coming into the playoffs, winning three of their last five Championship matches and keeping their defensive shape intact. They conceded just once in their most recent two outings.

This is a two-legged tie with significant financial consequences. Promotion to the Premier League brings with it transformative revenue, and both clubs know exactly what is at stake over the course of these 180 minutes.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Hull vs Millwall live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Hull vs Millwall with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Hull City ahead of the first leg. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Millwall have also not yet released official squad information for this fixture. Check back for the latest on any absentees or lineup news as the game approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Hull have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Championship matches, scoring seven goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Norwich on May 2, a result that gave them some momentum heading into the playoffs. Earlier in that sequence, they drew 2-2 with Leicester and were beaten 2-1 by both Charlton and Sheffield United.

Millwall head into this tie in stronger shape, winning three and drawing two of their last five, with no defeats. They beat Oxford 2-0 on May 2 and earlier in the run defeated Stoke 3-1 away from home. The Lions also held Leicester to a 1-1 draw and kept a clean sheet in a goalless stalemate with West Brom, scoring six goals and conceding just two across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 7, 2026, when Millwall won 3-1 at the MKM Stadium in a Championship fixture. Before that, Hull won 3-1 away at Millwall in December 2025, also in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Millwall hold the edge with two wins to Hull's two, plus one draw, with the sides scoring 11 goals combined.

Standings

In the final Championship table, Millwall finished third while Hull City ended the regular season in sixth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull vs Millwall today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: