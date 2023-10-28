Hibernian vs Celtic: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

How to watch the Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scottish Premiership league leaders Celtic cross swords with Hibernian as the former look to continue their winning momentum while Hibernian chase their first win in three games.

Hibernian are currently seeded in the bottom half of the table with just nine points from nine games. Before the international break, the Hibees had not lost a game in six encounters but since the resume the Scottish side have stumbled with a shambolic 4-0 routing by Rangers last week. With just two points separating Hibernian and the relegation zone, the home side will look to return to form against a tough opponent.

Table-toppers Celtic would be aiming to continue their winning streak of six consecutive games when they travel to the Easter Road Stadium. Undefeated in Scotland's premier division this season, Celtic are looking like the early contenders to wrap up the season sitting at the summit of the league. The Hoops are seven points adrift of arch-rivals Rangers and have the perfect opportunity to extend their lead at the pinnacle of the table.

Hibernian vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 am EDT Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian will play host to Celtic at the Easter Road Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 am EDT.

How to watch Hibernian vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch on TV or stream live in the US.

Team news & squads

Hibernian team news

Hibernian's star goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was on the bench in his side's previous outing and the shot stopper could need another game before starting between the sticks.

Scottish right-back Chris Cadden is nursing an achilles tendon rupture while midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes and forward Harry McKirdy are also on the injury table.

Paul Hanlon entered the 50 appearances club for the Scottish side and the defender will look to add to his tally against a strong Celtic outfit.

Hibernian Predicted XI: Marshall; Miller, Fish, Hanlon, Obita; Youan, Jeggo, Newell, Boyle; Doidge, Le Fondre





Position Players Goalkeepers: Marshall, Wollacott, Boruc Defenders: Fish, Miller, Stevenson, Obita, Hanlon, Bushiri, Hanlon, Harbottle Midfielders: Jeggo, Newell, Delferriere, Levitt, Campbell Forwards: Youan, Tavares, Boyle, Le Fondre, Doidge, Vente

Celtic team news

Maik Nawrocki is touted to return to the visitor's roster after recovering from his injury while Stephen Walsh is ruled out from the fixture due to an ankle injury.

The forward duo of Kyogo Furuhashi and Luis Palma bagged themselves a goal last time out and the two will once again feature for the league leaders on Saturday.

Celtic Predicted XI: Hart; Johnson, Lagerbielke, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Kyogo, Palma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Kobayashi, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, Kwon, Hatate, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Bernardo, Holm, McArthy Forwards: Maeda, Palma, Johnston, Forest, Yang, Tilio, Furuhashi, Oh

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25 May 2023 Hibernian 4-2 Celtic Premiership 18 Mar 2023 Celtic 3-1 Hibernian Premiership 29 Dec 2022 Hibernian 0-4 Celtic Premiership 15 Oct 2022 Celtic 6-1 Hibernian Premiership 27 Feb 2022 Hibernian 0-0 Celtic Premiership

