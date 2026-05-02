Premiership - Championship Group Easter Road Stadium

Today's game between Hibernian and Celtic will kick-off at May 3, 2026, 7:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Hibernian vs Celtic are listed below. In the United States, the match is available to watch live on Paramount+, which holds the broadcast rights to Scottish Premiership football.

Paramount+ offers new subscribers a seven-day free trial, giving you the chance to watch the game before committing to a paid plan. The platform also carries UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League coverage.

Hibernian host Celtic at Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh in a Scottish Premiership fixture that carries real significance for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Celtic arrive in Edinburgh in commanding form. Brendan Rodgers' side have won four of their last five games across all competitions, including a 3-1 victory over Falkirk in their most recent outing and a 6-2 dismantling of St. Mirren in the FA Cup. The Hoops sit third in the Premiership and will be looking to press their case for a top-two finish.

Hibernian's recent run tells a different story. The hosts have lost two of their last three Premiership games, including a 1-2 defeat to city rivals Hearts last weekend. A 3-0 win over Kilmarnock earlier in April provided some relief, but back-to-back losses have left Hibs sitting fifth in the table.

The head-to-head record between these sides at Easter Road has favoured Celtic in recent times. Hibernian did claim a 1-2 win at Celtic Park in February 2026, but the Hoops won the reverse fixture at Easter Road in November 2025 by the same scoreline.

For Hibernian, a home win would go some way to steadying a wobbling campaign and closing the gap on the teams above them. Celtic, with one eye on the title race, will want nothing less than three points.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Hibernian vs Celtic live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Hibernian vs Celtic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Hibernian ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Celtic's squad situation is similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data available. Check back for the latest team news as kick-off approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Celtic head into this match in strong form, winning four of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Premiership win over Falkirk on April 25, and they also posted a 6-2 cup win over St. Mirren and a 1-0 league victory over the same opponents earlier in April. Their only defeat across the five-game run was a 2-0 loss to Dundee United in the Premiership in late March. Celtic scored 13 goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Hibernian's recent record is less convincing. The hosts have collected one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Premiership games. Their 3-0 win over Kilmarnock on April 4 stands as the standout result, but losses to Hearts (1-2) and Aberdeen (0-2) on either side of that victory have undermined their form. Hibs drew 0-0 with both Motherwell and Livingston before that run, scoring three goals and conceding four across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on February 22, 2026, when Hibernian won 1-2 at Celtic Park in the Premiership. Before that, Celtic won the reverse fixture 1-2 at Easter Road in November 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings, Celtic have the stronger overall record, with the sides also sharing a 0-0 draw at Celtic Park in September 2025. Celtic won 3-1 in Glasgow in May 2025 and 2-0 in an FA Cup tie in March 2025.

Standings

In the Premiership table, Celtic sit third while Hibernian are fifth, with the visitors holding an advantage in the standings as both clubs look to finish the season strongly.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hibernian vs Celtic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: