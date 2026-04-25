Today's game between Hamburger SV and Hoffenheim will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 12:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Hamburger SV vs Hoffenheim are listed below. ESPN Select is broadcasting this Bundesliga fixture, and you can watch live via the ESPN platform.

Hamburger SV host Hoffenheim at the Volksparkstadion in a Bundesliga fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, albeit for very different reasons.

HSV sit 14th in the table and arrive into this match on a difficult run of form. Daniel Thioune's side were beaten 3-1 by Werder Bremen in their last outing, a result that left them level on points with their northern rivals and deepened concerns about their position in the bottom half.

Thioune's team have not won in their last five Bundesliga matches, and the pressure is building at the Volksparkstadion. The squad also faces a notable distraction, with reports linking goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes to a potential summer move to Bayern Munich.

Hoffenheim arrive in Hamburg in considerably better shape. The visitors beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 last weekend, a result that came with no small amount of controversy after a VAR-awarded penalty proved decisive. Regardless of the circumstances, it was a result that confirmed Hoffenheim's place in the top half of the table.

Pelayo Morilla's side sit fifth in the Bundesliga standings. A win here would keep them firmly in contention for a strong finish to the season, while Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann has been at the centre of national team debate ahead of the summer World Cup.

For HSV, the stakes are straightforward: points are needed, and they are running short on time to collect them. For Hoffenheim, this is a chance to build on recent momentum against a side that has struggled to find any.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Bundesliga match live, including TV channel details, live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and more.

How to watch Hamburger SV vs Hoffenheim with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

HSV will be without Yussuf Poulsen, Ludovit Vuskovic, and Felix Dickes through injury, while Patrick Otele is suspended. The projected XI includes Daniel Heuer Fernandes in goal, with a back line of Nicolas Capaldo, Jonas Torunarigha, William Omari, and Miro Muheim. Faride Alidou Vieira, Nicolai Remberg, and Adam Groenbaek are expected in midfield, with Ransford-Yeboah Koenigsdoerffer and Robert Glatzel leading the attack alongside William Mikelbrencis.

Hoffenheim travel to Hamburg without Adam Hlozek, Ko Itakura Machida, Valentin Gendrey, and Wendell Burger, all sidelined through injury. There are no reported suspensions for the visitors. Oliver Baumann starts in goal behind a defence that includes Arber Hajdari, Vladimir Coufal, Ozan Kabak, and Bernardo. Grischa Proemel and Luca Avdullahu are expected in central midfield, with Andrej Kramaric, Fisnik Asllani, Brayann Toure, and Tom Lemperle completing the projected XI. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

HSV have taken just two points from their last five Bundesliga matches, recording no wins, two draws, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home loss to Werder Bremen, and they were beaten 4-0 by VfB Stuttgart in the match before that. Across five games, they have scored five goals and conceded twelve, a return that reflects the difficulties Thioune's side have faced in this period.

Hoffenheim's recent record reads one win, two draws, and two defeats from five Bundesliga outings. The most recent result was that 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, which ended a run of back-to-back losses. They drew 2-2 with Augsburg prior to that. Hoffenheim have scored eight goals and conceded eleven across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in December 2025, when Hoffenheim beat Hamburger SV 4-1 in a Bundesliga fixture at the PreZero Arena. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches on record, Hoffenheim hold the stronger record, with three wins to HSV's one, and one draw. HSV's sole victory in that run came in November 2017, when they won 3-0 at the Volksparkstadion.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Hamburger SV currently sit 14th, while Hoffenheim are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hamburger SV vs Hoffenheim today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: