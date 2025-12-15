How to watch today's Guadalajara vs Barcelona Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

CD Guadalajara will host FC Barcelona at Estadio Akron in a Copa del Rey knockout match.

Guadalajara, the Spanish underdogs from the lower divisions, face a formidable La Liga giant in Barcelona, who boast a superior squad and are the firm favourites to progress.

Here is where to find Guadalajara vs Barcelona live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Guadalajara have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their mammoth cup challenge.

They are firmly the underdogs and any result other than a defeat will be an excellent result for the hosts.

Barcelona head into their meeting with Guadalajara carrying a handful of notable absences across the squad.

Midfielder Gavi remains unavailable after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, with the Spaniard not expected to return until the early part of 2026. Dani Olmo is also sidelined after suffering a shoulder problem in the recent clash with Atletico Madrid, and the forward is not due back until early January.

In defence, Ronald Araújo will miss out once again, as the centre-back continues his spell away from action for personal reasons. There is currently no clear timeline for his return to the matchday squad.

