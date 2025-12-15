This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa del Rey
Guadalajara
Barcelona
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Guadalajara vs Barcelona Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Guadalajara and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

CD Guadalajara will host FC Barcelona at Estadio Akron in a Copa del Rey knockout match. 

Guadalajara, the Spanish underdogs from the lower divisions, face a formidable La Liga giant in Barcelona, who boast a superior squad and are the firm favourites to progress.

Here is where to find Guadalajara vs Barcelona live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

USANBC Sports
United KingdomSky Sports
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
South and Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
IndiaJioHotstar

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Guadalajara vs Barcelona kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey

Team news & squads

Guadalajara team news

Guadalajara have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their mammoth cup challenge.

They are firmly the underdogs and any result other than a defeat will be an excellent result for the hosts. 

Barcelona team news

Barcelona head into their meeting with Guadalajara carrying a handful of notable absences across the squad.

Midfielder Gavi remains unavailable after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, with the Spaniard not expected to return until the early part of 2026. Dani Olmo is also sidelined after suffering a shoulder problem in the recent clash with Atletico Madrid, and the forward is not due back until early January.

In defence, Ronald Araújo will miss out once again, as the centre-back continues his spell away from action for personal reasons. There is currently no clear timeline for his return to the matchday squad.

Form

GUA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

