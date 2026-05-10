Eredivisie - Eredivisie De Adelaarshorst

Today's game between Go Ahead Eagles and PSV Eindhoven will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 10:45 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven are listed below. In the United States, the match is available to watch live on ESPN Select, which carries Eredivisie fixtures throughout the season. Watch live at ESPN Select by signing up at the link provided.

If you are travelling outside your home country and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you get around geo-restrictions. A VPN lets you connect to a server in a supported region, allowing you to watch the match on your preferred platform as normal.

PSV Eindhoven travel to De Adelaarshorst in Deventer to face Go Ahead Eagles in an Eredivisie fixture that could have title implications for the league leaders.

Peter Bosz's side sit top of the Eredivisie table and have been the dominant force in Dutch football this season. Their title credentials are well established, though a 2-2 draw at Ajax last weekend served as a reminder that nothing is settled yet.

The Ajax match did bring a significant boost, with USMNT right-back Sergino Dest returning from a hamstring injury to play 30 minutes. Ricardo Pepi also got on the scoresheet, underlining the American contingent's importance to PSV's attacking play.

Go Ahead Eagles sit eleventh in the table and come into this match off the back of a run that has produced three draws in their last four Eredivisie games. Their only win in that stretch was a 5-0 dismantling of PEC Zwolle in April, and they will need to rediscover that form to trouble the league leaders.

The hosts are without several key players through injury and suspension, which will test the depth of their squad against a PSV side that, even when rotating, carries plenty of threat.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Go Ahead Eagles are without four players through injury: G. Nauber, P. Saathof, D. James, and R. Weijenberg are all unavailable. O. Sivertsen is suspended. The projected XI for the hosts is: J. De Busser; J. Dirksen, J. Kramer, A. Adelgaard, A. Sampsted; M. Meulensteen, V. Edvardsen, S. Tengstedt; J. Breum, M. Suray, S. Sigurdarson.

PSV Eindhoven are dealing with injuries to Mauro Junior and R. van Bommel, with no suspensions listed. The projected XI for the visitors is: M. Kovar; S. Dest, R. Flamingo, Y. Gasiorowski, K. Sildillia; C. Driouech, G. Til, J. Veerman; P. Wanner, E. Bajraktarevic, R. Pepi. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Go Ahead Eagles have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five Eredivisie matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Sparta Rotterdam on May 3, and they also drew 0-0 with both AZ Alkmaar and FC Groningen in April. Their only win in that run came against PEC Zwolle, a 5-0 victory on April 5. Their sole defeat was a 2-0 loss at FC Utrecht in March. Across those five matches, Go Ahead scored seven goals and conceded four.

PSV Eindhoven have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Eredivisie games. Their most recent match produced a 2-2 draw at Ajax on May 2, and they beat PEC Zwolle 6-1 on April 23. PSV also defeated Sparta Rotterdam 2-0 and FC Utrecht 4-3 in April. Their only defeat in that run came against Telstar, who won 3-1 in March. PSV have scored 15 goals across those five matches and conceded seven, with three wins from their last four outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on October 18, 2025, when PSV Eindhoven beat Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 at the Philips Stadion in an Eredivisie fixture. PSV also won 2-1 against Go Ahead Eagles in the Super Cup on August 3, 2025. Across the last five meetings, PSV have won three and Go Ahead Eagles have won two, with the Deventer side claiming a 3-2 home win in March 2025 and a 2-1 victory in the KNVB Cup in February 2025.

Standings

In the Eredivisie table, PSV Eindhoven sit first while Go Ahead Eagles are placed eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: