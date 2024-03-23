Juarez vs Puebla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from the bottom of the Liga MX table face off as bottom-seeded FC Juarez host Puebla who are situated in the 17th spot in the table.

FC Juarez have lost four out of their previous five games as they are yet to win their first game of the Liga MX Apertura phase with just a handful of games left for the first phase to end.

Puebla have had a similar fate to their opposition dropping points in all their previous five games with one draw and four defeats.

FC Juarez vs Puebla kick-off time

Date: March 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Benito Juarez

FC Juarez will welcome Puebla to the Estadio Benito Juarez on March 23, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX encounter between Juarez and Puebla will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Juarez team news

Colombian international Diego Valoyes continues his stint in the medical room with the winger nursing a hamstring injury.

Juarez's goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado Roca is also sidelined with a knee injury alongside Alfredo Talavera who is nursing from a similar injury. With the two goalkeepers ruled out, Benny Diaz could feature between the sticks for the hosts.

FC Juarez predicted XI: Talavera; Abella, Mosquera, Orquin, Calvo, García, Salas, Garcia, Villalpando, Torres, Zaldivar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Talavera, Diaz, Higuera Defenders: Calvo, Mosquera, Manriquez, Ortiz, Campillo, Vukcevic, Orquin, Abella, Nevarez, J. Garcia Midfielders: D. Garcia, Salas, Zapata, Venegas, Fernando, Villalpando, Perez Bouquet, Munoz, Saucedo, Castro, A. Garcia Forwards: Santos, Zaldivar, Escoto

Puebla team news

Facundo Waller is nursing a knee injury as the midfielder will miss out from the engine room for the hosts while defender Sebastian Olmedo is ruled out on account of a red card he was shown in his side's previous encounter.

Puebla predicted XI: Rodriguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, De Buen, Gonzalez, Alvarez; Martinez, Barragan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez Defenders: Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona Midfielders: Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Waller, Gonzalez Forwards: Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Aug 2023 Puebla 1-0 FC Juarez Liga MX Apertura 1 Apr 2023 FC Juarez 0-2 Puebla Liga MX Clausura 27 Aug 2022 Puebla 2-2 FC Juarez Liga MX Apertura 2 Mar 2022 Puebla 1-1 FC Juarez Liga MX Clausura 30 Oct 2021 FC Juarez 0-2 Puebla Liga MX Apertura

