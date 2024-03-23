Juarez vs Puebla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Two sides from the bottom of the Liga MX table face off as bottom-seeded FC Juarez host Puebla who are situated in the 17th spot in the table.
FC Juarez have lost four out of their previous five games as they are yet to win their first game of the Liga MX Apertura phase with just a handful of games left for the first phase to end.
Puebla have had a similar fate to their opposition dropping points in all their previous five games with one draw and four defeats.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
FC Juarez vs Puebla kick-off time
|Date:
|March 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Benito Juarez
FC Juarez will welcome Puebla to the Estadio Benito Juarez on March 23, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch FC Juarez vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams
The Liga MX encounter between Juarez and Puebla will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US.
Viewers can also tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates throughout the clash.
Team news & squads
FC Juarez team news
Colombian international Diego Valoyes continues his stint in the medical room with the winger nursing a hamstring injury.
Juarez's goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado Roca is also sidelined with a knee injury alongside Alfredo Talavera who is nursing from a similar injury. With the two goalkeepers ruled out, Benny Diaz could feature between the sticks for the hosts.
FC Juarez predicted XI: Talavera; Abella, Mosquera, Orquin, Calvo, García, Salas, Garcia, Villalpando, Torres, Zaldivar.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jurado, Talavera, Diaz, Higuera
|Defenders:
|Calvo, Mosquera, Manriquez, Ortiz, Campillo, Vukcevic, Orquin, Abella, Nevarez, J. Garcia
|Midfielders:
|D. Garcia, Salas, Zapata, Venegas, Fernando, Villalpando, Perez Bouquet, Munoz, Saucedo, Castro, A. Garcia
|Forwards:
|Santos, Zaldivar, Escoto
Puebla team news
Facundo Waller is nursing a knee injury as the midfielder will miss out from the engine room for the hosts while defender Sebastian Olmedo is ruled out on account of a red card he was shown in his side's previous encounter.
Puebla predicted XI: Rodriguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, De Buen, Gonzalez, Alvarez; Martinez, Barragan.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez
|Defenders:
|Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona
|Midfielders:
|Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Waller, Gonzalez
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|26 Aug 2023
|Puebla 1-0 FC Juarez
|Liga MX Apertura
|1 Apr 2023
|FC Juarez 0-2 Puebla
|Liga MX Clausura
|27 Aug 2022
|Puebla 2-2 FC Juarez
|Liga MX Apertura
|2 Mar 2022
|Puebla 1-1 FC Juarez
|Liga MX Clausura
|30 Oct 2021
|FC Juarez 0-2 Puebla
|Liga MX Apertura