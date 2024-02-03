A struggling FC Juarez side crosses swords with a high-flying Necaxa in a crucial Liga MX encounter for both sides.
FC Juarez have had a shambolic start to the Clausura phase as they have just one point to show from their opening four games. A defeat here could dampen their hopes of revival and push them to the foot of the Mexican table.
Necaxa, on the other hand, opened the second phase with successive wins following them up with two stalemates on the trot. With eight points thus far, the visitors are fifth in the table and could bridge the gap between the sides above them who are all tied at 10 points.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
FC Juarez vs Necaxa kick-off time
|Date:
|February 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:06 pm ET / 3:06 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Benito Juarez
FC Juarez will welcome Necaxa to the Estadio Benito Juarez with kick-off scheduled at 6:06 pm ET / 3:06 pm PT in the US.
How to watch FC Juarez vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams
The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Match Centre.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
FC Juarez team news
Juarez remain without the services of Diego Valoyes who is nursing a hamstring injury and will be unavailable for a few weeks. Valoyes joins Oscar Haret Ortega in the treatment room with the latter picking up a knee problem back in August.
FC Juarez predicted XI: Jurado; Abella, Garcia, Ortiz, Calvo; Hurtado, Garcia; Vergara, Saucedo, Santos; Garcia
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jurado, Talavera, Higuera, Diaz, Pasquel
|Defenders:
|Ortega, Mosquera, Vukčević, Ortiz, Abella, Campillo, Garcia, Nevarez
|Midfielders:
|Valoyes, Hurtado, Urzi, Pérez Bouquet, Castro, Villalpando, Saucedo, Muñoz, Zapata, Garcia, Orquin, Salas, Venegas
|Forwards:
|Santos, Zaldívar, García, Escoto, Chávez
Necaxa team news
The visitors have only one injury concern with Alex Alvarez sidelined from the squad due to a shoulder problem.
The Mexican side will be reliant on on the duo of Heriberto Jurado and Ricardo Monreal with the former bagging three assists and the latter getting four assists alongside his two goals.
Necaxa predicted XI: Unsain; Martinez, Montes, Pena, Rodrigues; Garnica, Gomez, Jurado, Gonzalez; Mendez, Monreal
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Unsain, Gudino
|Defenders:
|Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodriguez, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez, Mayorga
|Midfielders:
|Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade. Gomez, Dominguez
|Forwards:
|Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Alvarez, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17 Sept 2023
|Necaxa 1-1 FC Juarez
|Liga MX Apertura
|13 Mar 2023
|FC Juarez 1-1 Necaxa
|Liga MX Clausura
|23 Jul 2022
|Necaxa 1-0 FC Juarez
|Liga MX Apertura
|8 Jan 2022
|FC Juarez 2-1 Necaxa
|Liga MX Clausura
|23 Aug 2021
|Necaxa 1-0 FC Juarez
|Liga MX Apertura