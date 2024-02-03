This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Juarez vs Necaxa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liga MX
Estadio Benito Juarez
How to watch the Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A struggling FC Juarez side crosses swords with a high-flying Necaxa in a crucial Liga MX encounter for both sides.

FC Juarez have had a shambolic start to the Clausura phase as they have just one point to show from their opening four games. A defeat here could dampen their hopes of revival and push them to the foot of the Mexican table.

Necaxa, on the other hand, opened the second phase with successive wins following them up with two stalemates on the trot. With eight points thus far, the visitors are fifth in the table and could bridge the gap between the sides above them who are all tied at 10 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Juarez vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date:February 3, 2024
Kick-off time:6:06 pm ET / 3:06 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Benito Juarez

FC Juarez will welcome Necaxa to the Estadio Benito Juarez with kick-off scheduled at 6:06 pm ET / 3:06 pm PT in the US.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

FC Juarez team news

Juarez remain without the services of Diego Valoyes who is nursing a hamstring injury and will be unavailable for a few weeks. Valoyes joins Oscar Haret Ortega in the treatment room with the latter picking up a knee problem back in August.

FC Juarez predicted XI: Jurado; Abella, Garcia, Ortiz, Calvo; Hurtado, Garcia; Vergara, Saucedo, Santos; Garcia

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jurado, Talavera, Higuera, Diaz, Pasquel
Defenders:Ortega, Mosquera, Vukčević, Ortiz, Abella, Campillo, Garcia, Nevarez
Midfielders:Valoyes, Hurtado, Urzi, Pérez Bouquet, Castro, Villalpando, Saucedo, Muñoz, Zapata, Garcia, Orquin, Salas, Venegas
Forwards:Santos, Zaldívar, García, Escoto, Chávez

Necaxa team news

The visitors have only one injury concern with Alex Alvarez sidelined from the squad due to a shoulder problem.

The Mexican side will be reliant on on the duo of Heriberto Jurado and Ricardo Monreal with the former bagging three assists and the latter getting four assists alongside his two goals.

Necaxa predicted XI: Unsain; Martinez, Montes, Pena, Rodrigues; Garnica, Gomez, Jurado, Gonzalez; Mendez, Monreal

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Unsain, Gudino
Defenders:Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodriguez, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez, Mayorga
Midfielders:Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade. Gomez, Dominguez
Forwards:Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Alvarez, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
17 Sept 2023Necaxa 1-1 FC JuarezLiga MX Apertura
13 Mar 2023FC Juarez 1-1 Necaxa Liga MX Clausura
23 Jul 2022Necaxa 1-0 FC JuarezLiga MX Apertura
8 Jan 2022FC Juarez 2-1 NecaxaLiga MX Clausura
23 Aug 2021Necaxa 1-0 FC JuarezLiga MX Apertura

Useful links

