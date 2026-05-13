Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer TQL Stadium

Today's game between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 7:30 PM.

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FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF is available to watch live in the United States and around the world via Apple TV, which holds exclusive global broadcast rights for Major League Soccer. You can find the TV channel and live stream details below.

Apple TV carries every MLS match as part of its subscription package. New subscribers can take advantage of a 7-day free trial, and those who have recently purchased a new Apple device may qualify for a three-month free trial. To watch live, visit Apple TV at https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.7000?itsct=goal_mls&itscg=30200&at=1010l39UY.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can allow you to connect to a domestic server and stream the match without geo-restrictions. This is a practical option for supporters on the move during the busy summer schedule.

FC Cincinnati host Inter Miami CF at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, in a Major League Soccer fixture that pits two of the Eastern Conference's more compelling sides against each other.

Cincinnati come into this one off the back of a 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC, a result that extended their unbeaten run but also continued a pattern of dropping points at the final hurdle. Pat Noonan's side have been prolific in front of goal, but their defensive record across recent weeks tells a more complicated story.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, are building momentum on the road. Their 4-2 win over Toronto FC last weekend was a statement performance, with Lionel Messi producing a historic individual display to reach his MLS century. The Argentine was involved in three goals and underlined why, even in a season where he has looked below his sharpest at times, he remains the most dangerous player in the league.

Miami have looked more assured away from home than at their own ground this season, a trend that will give Pat Noonan's staff genuine cause for concern heading into this one. The visitors sit third in the Eastern Conference standings, while Cincinnati are sixth, making this a fixture with real playoff implications.

With the World Cup approaching and MLS heading into its most congested stretch of the calendar, both clubs will be eager to bank three points before the summer disruption begins.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami live.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for FC Cincinnati ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Inter Miami have also not yet released team news, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI confirmed at this stage. Further details will be added as they become available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

FC Cincinnati have gone W2-D3-L0 across their last five MLS matches, an unbeaten run that reflects their consistency without a defeat, though three draws suggest they have left points on the table. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Charlotte FC, while a 2-3 away win at Chicago Fire earlier in May showed their capacity to grind out results on the road. Cincinnati drew 4-4 with New York City FC and 3-3 with Chicago Fire in back-to-back games in April, games that underline both their attacking output and their vulnerability at the back. Across the five matches, they have scored 13 goals and conceded 12.

Inter Miami have recorded W3-D1-L1 in their last five, with their most recent result a 4-2 win over Toronto FC. That victory followed a 3-4 defeat to Orlando City, their only loss in this run, which came on the road in early May. Miami drew 1-1 with New England Revolution and beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 and Colorado Rapids 3-2 in the three matches before that. They have scored 12 goals and conceded 12 across the five games, though their attacking performances have been particularly sharp in away fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in November 2025, when Inter Miami won 4-0 at TQL Stadium in a result that will still sting for the Cincinnati faithful. Earlier that same year, Cincinnati took a 3-0 home victory in July 2025, before the two sides shared a goalless draw at Miami later that month. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Inter Miami hold the edge with two wins to Cincinnati's two, plus one draw, though the goal tallies across those fixtures have swung dramatically in both directions.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami sit third ahead of this fixture, while FC Cincinnati are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: