How to watch the MLS match between DC United and Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Jose Earthquakes will travel to the American capital for the first time since 2019 as they prepare to lock horns with DC United on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney's DC United registered a thumping victory against Chicago as they scored four goals without a reply. Ending their winless streak of four games with their fourth clean sheet of 2023, the turn of the year has done justice to DC United who will be looking to secure Play-off qualifications for the first time since 2019, when Rooney was actually in the side playing as striker.

DC United are touted to play four out of their final seven encounters at home and their record at the Audi Field will serve as a glimmer of hope for the former Manchester United legend.

Visitors, San Jose Earthquakes will also be looking to consolidate their position in the Play-off spots in the Western Conference. With 36 points, San Jose currently occupy the 8th spot in the table and could leapfrog Vancouver and Minnesota with an away victory having played two games more.

Having finished 10th in the past two campaigns, Luchi Gonzalez's men will look to avoid any hiccups heading into the business end of the regular season.

DC United vs Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: September 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Audi Field

How to watch DC United vs Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS fixture can be streamed on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

DC United's manager Wayne Rooney has several number of absentees in his current squad. Tyler Miller will miss out because of an abdomen injury, Martin Rodriguez has a knee issue to recover from while Mohanad Jeahze has a sore leg heading into their next MLS clash.

Andy Najar has received a national call up for Honduras for the CONCACAF Nations League campaign while Panama duo of Jose Fajardo and Eric Davis will themselves be on national duty.

The forward duo of Christian Benteke and Ted Ku-DiPietro have taken the MLS by storm. The former Crystal Palace striker bagged his 10th goal of the season last time out while DiPietro's tally has reached five goals for the season and the duo would once again look to shoulder DC United's goal scoring responsibility.

DC United Predicted XI: Bono; Ruan, Birnbaum, Williams, Santos; Canouse, Klich; Dajome, Pirani, Ku-DiPietro; Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Miller, Zamudio Defenders: Pines, Hines-Ike, Williams, Birnbaum, Akinmboni, Sargis, Davis, Greene, Samake, Ruan, Najar Midfielders: Durkin, Pirani, Klich, Canouse, Ku-DiPietro, Forwards: Dajome, Asad, Santos, Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fajardo, Hurtado

Earthquakes team news

Three players are scheduled to miss the trip to Washington because of international call-ups. Carlos Gruezo has earned himself an international call-up for Ecuador, Miguel Trauco is serving for Peru, and Cade Cowell is on international duty with United States of America.

The Quakes also have some major absentees because of injuries with Nathan recovering from an ACL injury with the Brazilian's return currently unknown.

Jack Skahan and Judson will also be sidelined due to a lower body injury and knee surgery, respectively.

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI: Daniel; Akapo, Rodrigues, Beason, Thompson; Tsakiris, Yueill; Espinoza, Monteiro, Kikanovic; Ebobisse



Position Players Goalkeepers: Daniel, Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders: Rodrigues, Beason, Mensah, Walls, Munie, Trauco, Tingey, Marie, Akapo, Thompson, Midfielders: Gruezo, Baldisimo, Yueill, Monteiro, Tsakiris, Skahan, Cilley, Medina Forwards: Cowell, Kikanovic, Bouda, Espinoza, Richmond, Ebobisse, Akinola, Hoppe

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have shared their wins with DC United and San Jose Earthquakes both winning two games a piece in their previous five matches with the match in June 2019 ending in a 1-1 draw.

Date Match Competition 10 February 2023 DC United 1-2 Earthquakes Club Friendlies 2 May 2021 Earthquakes 4-0 DC United MLS 2 June 2019 DC United 1-1 Earthquakes MLS 20 May 2018 Earthquakes 1-3 DC United MLS 24 September 2017 DC United 4-0 Earthquakes MLS

