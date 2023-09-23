Dallas vs Columbus: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Dallas and Columbus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a scintillating 3-1 thrashing of Red Salt Lake, FC Dallas prepare themselves to host Columbus Crew in a mouth-watering MLS clash.

FC Dallas would be vying to make it two wins in a row as a goal from Paul Arriola and brace from Jesus Ferreira secured them to a routine victory on Wednesday. Currently occupying the last play-offs spot in the Western Conference, FC Dallas have the perfect opportunity to leapfrog multiple sides and climb till the 6th position in the table.

The home side also boast of a staggering record playing in their own backyard being undefeated in seven consecutive games and they would be hoping to make it eight when Columbus Crew come visiting.

Columbus Crew also enter the contest on the back of a 3-0 victory against Chicago Fire as Cucho Hernandez bagged his second hattrick of the season.

Third in the Eastern Conference, Columbus Crew are destined to make it to the second phase of the campaign but the visitors would want to garner maximum points from their remaining fixtures as they'll want to pick up a winning momentum heading into the business end of the season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dallas vs Columbus kick-off time

Date: September 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm ET Venue: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas and Columbus Crew will play each other at the Toyota Stadium with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.

How to watch Dallas vs Columbus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Dallas team news

Dallas have some major injury concerns as they prepare to host Columbus Crew at home. Winger Bernard Kamungo is sidelined because of a shoulder injury. Geovane Jesus, the constant starter at right-back, is also nursing an injury and will be out of the fixture.

While forward Tarik Scott is scheduled to miss the remainder of the campaign with a cruciate ligament rupture.

FC Dallas Predicted XI: Paes; Twumasi, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Fraser, Illarramendi, Arriola, Pomykal, Obrian; Ferreira



Position Players Goalkeepers Paes, Maurer Defenders Farfan, Martinez, Ibegaha, Korca, Geovane, Tafari, Endeley Midfielders Pomykal, Cerrillo, Quignon, Mulato, Korca, Norris Forwards Ferreira, Velasco, Obria, Junqua

Columbus team news

Despite being substituted in their 3-0 loss to Chicago Fire, Aidan Morris and Julian Gressel are touted to feature in their side's starting eleven. The duo suffered injuries in the previous clash but are on course to recover before the fixture against Dallas.

Left-back Will Sands is also unavailable after picking up an injury in April.

Columbus Crew Predicted XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Gressel, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Matan, Hernandez, Rossi



Position Players Goalkeepers: Room, Bush, Scott, Schulte Defenders: Degenek, Vallecilla, Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Williams, Amundsen, Medranda, Moreira, Farsi Midfielders: Nagbe, Morris, Parente, Roberts, Zawadzki, Habroune, Gressel, Diaz, Zelarayan, Matan, Yeboah Forwards: Cucho, Russel-Rowe, Ramirez, Arfsten, Molino, Rossi

Head-to-Head Record

FC Dallas are winless in their previous five games against Columbus Crew drawing thrice and losing twice.

Date Match Competition 4 October 2020 Dallas 2-2 Columbus MLS 16 March 2019 Columbus 1-0 Dallas MLS 16 September 2018 Dallas 0-0 Columbus MLS 27 August 2017 Columbus 2-1 Dallas MLS 3 April 2016 Dallas 1-1 Columbus MLS

