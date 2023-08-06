How to watch the Serie A match between Cuiabá and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A resilient Cuiaba side play hosts to a successful Flamengo outfit when the two sides lock horns on Sunday.

Cuiaba have won three games on the trot for the first time since 2021 and would look to produce an upset against a team they haven't beaten since 2021.

The Dourado currently occupy ninth place in the table after picking up 25 points from 17 matches and have a perfect opportunity to beat a tired Flamengo side in front of their own faithful.

Flamengo on the other hand have been outstanding this season as a result they are seeded in the second-spot in the table. Unbeaten in their previous six games with three wins and three draws, Jorge Sampaoli's side would look to continue their winning streak against a team they have defeated in the past.

"The most beloved of Brazil" have already placed a foot in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores and would look to add to their tally of 31 points when they travel to the Arena Pantanal on Sunday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cuiabá vs Flamengo kick-off time

Date: August 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Venue: Arena Pantanal

Cuiaba will host Flamengo at the Arena Pantanal with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT.

How to watch Cuiabá vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

The match can be watched on television on Paramount+ and streamed on Fanatiz and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Cuiabá team news

Cuiaba don't have any major injury concerns heading into their clash against Flamengo. Marllon Borges and Alan Empereur will guard the defensive line as two centre-backs in Antonio Oliveira’s preferred 4-3-3.

While the trio of Wellington Silva, Devyerson, and Clayson will shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals in the minor chances they'll receive.

Cuiaba Predicted XI: Walter; Alexandre, Marllon, Empereur, Rikelme; Sobral, Raniele, Ceppelini; Silva, Devyerson, Clayson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Walter, Carlos, Barreta Defenders: Empereur, Marllon, Allyson, Vitao, Rikelme, Uendel, Tavares, Calmon, Alexandre, Matheusinho, Oliviera Midfielders: Mineiro, Raniele, Ronald, Augusto, Sobral, Cerqueira, Ceppelini, Denilson Forwards: Quagliata, Cafu, Clayson, Freitas, Silva, Devyerson

Flamengo team news

Matheus Franca is a major absentee in Flamengo's squad as the forward is touted to join Premier League side Crystal Palace this season.

Former Chelsea defender David Luiz is also sidelined due to injury concerns while Ayrton and Erick Pulgar are also tipped to miss the clash. Rodrigo Caio is yet to recover from his virus and could be another player who could miss out from the clash against Cuiaba.

Flamengo Predicted XI: Cunha; Franca, Bruno, Pereira, Luis; Hugo, Maia; Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta, Henrique; Pedro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Santos, Cunha Defenders: Pablo, Cleiton, Lucas, F. Luis, Paulo, Welinton, G. Varela, Wesley, Sales, W. Franca, Pereira, Caio, F. Bruno Midfielders: Maia, Jesus, Weverson, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, E. Ribeiro, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves, Allan Forwards: Barbosa, Pedro, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz, E. Soares

Head-to-Head Record

Flamengo have been the more dominant side winning three games against and drawing one as Cuiaba are yet to win a game against their Brazilian counterparts.

Date Match Competition 9 October 2022 Cuiabá 1-2 Flamengo Serie A 16 June 2022 Flamengo 2-0 Cuiabá Serie A 18 October 2021 Flamengo 0-0 Cuiabá Serie A 2 July 2021 Cuiabá 0-2 Flamengo Serie A

