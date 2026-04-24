Today's game between Cucuta and Junior FC will kick-off at Apr 24, 2026, 5:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Cucuta vs Junior FC are listed below. Both Fubo and Fanatiz carry coverage of Colombian Primera A football and offer streaming access to this fixture.

Cucuta host Junior FC in a Primera A fixture that carries very different stakes for each side.

The hosts sit 16th in the Apertura standings, deep in relegation trouble, and arrive into this match on the back of a heavy 5-0 defeat to Santa Fe. A home win is close to essential if they are to keep their survival hopes alive.

Junior, meanwhile, occupy third place in the Apertura table and are firmly in the conversation for a title push. They also carry the weight of Copa Libertadores commitments, which adds rotation pressure to Arturo Reyes' squad.

Cucuta's recent record has been inconsistent. Back-to-back wins over America de Cali and Chico FC gave the club some momentum in late March, but that 5-0 collapse against Santa Fe last weekend will have dented confidence at the club.

Junior arrive in better shape domestically. A 3-0 win at Aguilas Doradas and a 2-0 victory over Llaneros FC bookend a Copa Libertadores run that included a creditable 1-1 draw with Palmeiras.

This is a fixture between a side fighting to stay in the division and one with ambitions of winning it. The gap in the table makes Junior clear favourites, but Cucuta will be desperate for points on home soil.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Cucuta vs Junior FC live.

How to watch Cucuta vs Junior FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Cucuta ahead of this match, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official squad news.

Junior FC have also not released formal team news at this stage. Given their Copa Libertadores schedule, squad rotation is possible, but no absences or suspensions have been confirmed. Check back for updates as kick-off approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cucuta head into this match with a mixed recent run, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Primera A outings. Their most recent result was a 5-0 loss to Santa Fe on April 19, a sharp setback after promising performances earlier in the month. They had won 2-0 against America de Cali on April 5 and 1-0 against Chico FC on March 28. A goalless draw with Atletico Nacional and a 2-2 draw with Deportivo Pereira round out the five-match run. Cucuta have scored six goals and conceded eight across those fixtures.

Junior's last five matches span both the Primera A and Copa Libertadores. They have won two, drawn one, and lost two in that period. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Llaneros FC on April 19. They also beat Aguilas Doradas 3-0 on April 11 and drew 1-1 with Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores. Defeats came against Cerro Porteno and Deportivo Cali. Junior have scored seven goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Cup on August 17, 2023, when Junior FC won 2-1 at home. That tie followed a first leg on July 27, 2023, in which Cucuta won 4-3 at home. Across the last five recorded meetings, Junior hold the stronger overall record, winning three times to Cucuta's one, with one match also going Junior's way in the 2020 Primera A when they won 4-1 in Cucuta.

Standings

In the Apertura standings, Cucuta sit 16th while Junior FC are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cucuta vs Junior FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: