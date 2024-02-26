Coventry City vs Maidstone United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Coventry City and Maidstone United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Championship side Coventry City host sixth-tier outfit Maidstone United at the Coventry Building Society Arena in an intriguing FA Cup encounter.

Coventry City have just lost two games in their own backyard and would be confident enough to defeat Maidstone United. The home side ran riot against Sheffield Wednesday in their previous FA Cup outing and they'll be aiming to replicate their heroics.

Maidstone United, on the other hand, look to continue their fairytale in the FA Cup as they'll be vying to get past Coventry City on Monday. The visitors have already dumped a Championship side in Ipswich Town out of the competition which could bolster their hopes of winning once again.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Coventry City vs Maidstone United kick-off time

Date: February 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City and Maidstone United will face off at the Coventry Building Society Arena on February 26, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT in the US.

How to watch Coventry City vs Maidstone United online - TV channels & live streams

The FA Cup encounter will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Coventry City team news

Coventry City were already without the services of Ben Sheaf and Jamie Allen, with the duo nursing injuries, as they'll be joined by Japanese midfielder Tatsuhiro Sakamoto in the treatment room after the star suffered a knock against Preston in their previous outing.

Liam Kitching would be vying to return to the engine room for the Sky Blues while Brad Collins would be deputised between the sticks.

Coventry City predicted XI: Collins; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Kelly, Torp; Tavares, Palmer, Wright; Simms

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wilson, Collins, Moore Defenders: van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Binks, Thomas, Kitching Midfielders: Sakamoto, O'Hare, Sheaf, Torp, Mason-Clarke, Dasilva, Eccles, Bidwell, Allen, Kelly, Andrews Forwards: Wright, Simms, Palmer, Godden, Tavares

Maidstone United team news

Cypriot footballer Harry Kyprianou was absent from Maidstone's defeat against Aveley and if the defender is dumped to the bench once again Reece Greenidge could be given an opportunity ahead of Kyprianou.

Maidstone United predicted XI: Lucas; Hoyte, Fowler, Appiah, Greenidge; Corne, Bone, Berkeley-Agyepong; Sole, Duku, Reynolds

Position Players Goalkeepers: Covolan, Earle Defenders: Hoyte, Ezennolim, Greenidge, Fowler, Brown, Bone, Appiah, Kyprianou Midfielders: Corne, Sole, Tanga, Gurung, Iandolo, Kelly, Hatton, Court Forwards: Berkeley-Agyepong, Wanjau-Smith, Reynolds, Faal, Rush, Abraham, Duku

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

