Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs round one game

MLS sides Columbus Crew and Atlanta United face off in the first match of the three-legged tie in the MLS Playoffs.

The home side are featuring in a playoffs series for the first time since 2020 and Columbus Crew would be vying to gain some advantage at home in the first clash. Columbus Crew boast of a scintillating record playing in their own backyard where the team has won 12 games with just one loss in their 13 games played at the Lower.com Field.

Atlanta United have managed to brush aside their woes of the 2022/23 MLS campaign as they captured a spot in the Final Series of the current MLS campaign. The point of concern for Atlanta United would be they have just managed one win in their previous five games with three draws and a narrow loss to Philadelphia Union. Atlanta United will therefore be vying to brush aside their recent struggles when they visit Columbus Crew's backyard.

Columbus vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: November 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

How to watch Columbus vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS fixture will be available to stream on Apple TV. Fans who can't watch the match can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Columbus team news

The home side have two major injury concerns as Will Sands and Diego Rossi are sidelined. Sands has a knee injury and will be unavailable for selection this term while Rossi has a sore thigh.

Columbus Crew's star forward Cucho Hernandez has bagged 16 goals this term alongside his seven assists and will be a headache for Atlanta's defense.

Columbus Crew Predicted XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Zawadzki; Gressel, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Ramirez, Matan; C. Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Scott, Bush Defenders: Vallecilla, Chaberka, Moreira, Camacho, Quinton, Williams, Amundsen, Medranda, Farsi Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Zawadki, Parente, Gressel Forwards: Hernandez, Yeboah, Matan, Ramirez, Molino, Arfsten, Rusell-Rowe

Atlanta United team news

Thiago Almada is a major absentee for the visitors with the Argentine star walking off the pitch after being given two yellow cards. The midfielder has 16 assists to his name alongside 11 goals and Atlanta will have a major void to fill in their engine room because of Almada's absence.

Tyler Wolff and Machop Chol are both recovering from lower-body concerns while Osvaldo Alonso has a sore leg putting him out of the clash.

With Wolff out inured, Georgios Giakoumakis will play an integral role in leading the visitor's forward battery as his hunt for his 18th goal this season continues.

Atlanta United Predicted XI: Guzan; R. Hernandez, Robinson, Purata, Wiley; Mosquera, Rossetto, Etienne; Berry, Giakoumakis, Silva



Position Players Goalkeepers: Diop, Guzan, Westberg Defenders: Robinson, Abram, Purata, Cobb, Wiley, Lennon, Hernandez Midfielders: Sosa, Muyumba, Sejdic, Rossetto, Fortune Forwards: Lobjanidze, Etienne Jr, Berry, Silva, Giakoumakis, Mosquera, Thiare

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Oct 2023 Atlanta United 1-1 Columbus Crew MLS 26 Mar 2023 Columbus Crew 6-1 Atlanta United MLS 22 Aug 2022 Columbus Crew 2-2 Atlanta United MLS 29 May 2022 Atlanta United 1-1 Columbus Crew MLS 8 Aug 2021 Columbus Crew 2-3 Atlanta United MLS

