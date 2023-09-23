How to watch the MLS match between Cincinnati and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati lock horns with Charlotte FC in a fiesty clash at the TQL Stadium.

The home side sit at the pinnacle of the Eastern Conference and the overall table with 59 points from 29 games and are on course to retain their top spot at the summit of the table.

Despite their staggering start to their MLS campaign, Cincinnati have just a single win in their previous four outings. The loss against Orlando City followed by consecutive draws against Philadelphia and Montreal would concern the leaders but they'll be looking to get back on track in front of their own faithful on Saturday.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are on the opposite side of the table hovering around the 12th spot. With just three points separating Charlotte and DC United who occupy the last play-off spot, the visitors would be vying to bridge the gap and challenge for the position.

Cincinnati's latest slip of form will serve as a glimmer of hope and having played two games less than the sides above them, Charlotte have the perfect opportunity to leapfrog multiple sides and climb up the ladder.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cincinnati vs Charlotte kick-off time

Date: 23 September 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

Cincinnati and Charlotte will lock horns at the TQL Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

How to watch Cincinnati vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Cincinnati and Charlotte will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Cincinnati team news

Yersan Mosquero is back from serving his suspension but Ian Murphy could be given the nod before the South American centre-back. Steven Gimenez is another absentee for the home side who's scheduled to be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign with a leg issue.

Cincinnati Predicted XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Miazga, Murphy; Arias, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Acosta; Vazquez, Santos



Position Players Goalkeepers Celentano, Kann Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

Charlotte team news

Benjamin Bender is a point of concern for the visitors as he picked up an injury against Philadelphia and could miss out the clash against Cincinnati. Manager Lattanzio would be itching to start Kamal Jozwiak in Bender's place if the latter doesn't recover in time.

While forward Vinicius Melo is on course to recover from his leg injury but will be miss Charlotte's fixtures until October.

Charlotte Predicted XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Uronen; Bronico, Westwood; Jozwiak, Swiderski, Meram; Copetti

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met thrice in history with Charlotte and Cincinnati both winning a game a piece. The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met.

Date Match Competition 9 July 2023 Charlotte 2-2 Cincinnati MLS 4 September 2022 Cincinnati 2-0 Charlotte MLS 27 March 2022 Charlotte 2-0 Cincinnati MLS

