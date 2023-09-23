Chicago vs New England: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Chicago and New England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chicago Fire have shown signs of struggles lately with the home side winless since July. The 1-0 victory against Montreal in mid-July was the last time Chicago picked up all three points as they look to get back on track at home.

Chicago could still march into the play-offs spot as they trail DC United with just three points having played a game less. The goal difference might be a point of concern, but new manager Frank Klopas would be hoping for some fighting spirit from his side.

New England Revolution have very less concerns as they are touted to participate in the next phase of the competition after the curtains are drawn on the regular season. With 48 points from their 28 games, the visitors are in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference 11 points above the play-offs spots.

A change in their managerial hierarchy could concern the fans as Bruce Arena handed in a resignation in the second-week of September. Arena's successor, Clint Peay kicked-off his managerial stint with a loss but the manager would be vying to return to winning ways against a struggling Chicago Fire.



Chicago vs New England kick-off time

Date: September 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Soldier Field

Chicago Fire will lock horns with New England Revolution at the Soldier Field with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.

How to watch Chicago vs New England online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Chicago Fire and New England Revolution will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Chicago team news

Former Liverpool star and Swiss veteran Xherdan Shaqiri is ruled out after picking up two yellow cards against Columbus Crew.

Chicago Fire will also miss the services of Javier Casas Jr., Victor Bezzera, and Federico Navarra who all are scheduled to return to full fitness in October. American winger Chris Mueller is ruled out of the remainder of MLS campaign as he's suffering from a hip problem.

Centre-back Mauricio Pineda is also ruled out after hobbling off after an hour in Chicago's previous game.

Chicago Fire Predicted XI: Brady; Souquet, Omsberg, Czichos, Patino; Herbers, Gimenez, Doumbia, Haile-Selassie; Kamara, Koutsias



Position Players Goalkeepers: Gal, Brady Defenders: Souquet, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders: Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Oregel, A. Rodriguez, Torres, F. Navarro Forwards: Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Koutsias

New England team news

Dylan Borrero and Brandon Bye will miss the action until the end of the season as they remain long-term absentees for the side.

Maciel, Henry Kessler, and Gustavo Bou are tipped to sit out as they are not scheduled to return until late September. Tomas Vaclik is also another absentee who'll be seen in action in October.

New England Revolution Predicted XI: Edwards; Farrell, Gonzalez, Romney, Jones; Harkes, Kaye; C. Gil, N. Gil, Chancalay; Vrioni

Position Players Goalkeepers Edwards Jr., Campuzano Defenders Makoun, Jones, Gonzalez, Romney, Spaulding, Souza Midfielders Blessing, Boateng, Rivera, Polster, Bajraktarevic, C. Gil Forwards Vrioni, Altidore, Wood, Rennicks

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played out four consecutive draws in their previous five games while New England Revolution won the encounter on 23 September 2021.

Date Match Competition 28 May 2023 New England Revolution 3-3 Chicago MLS 10 October 2022 Chicago 1-1 New England Revolution MLS 1 September 2022 New England Revolution 0-0 Chicago MLS 17 October 2021 New England Revolution 2-2 Chicago MLS 23 September 2021 Chicago 2-3 New England Revolution MLS

