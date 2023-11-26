How to watch the Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Women's Super League log leaders Chelsea will square off against Leicester City in a scintillating clash in the Women's premier division in England.

Chelsea have once again shown signs of lifting the WSL title as the Blues are unbeaten in the league and have looked a class apart from their competitors. Emma Hayes' ladies thrashed Liverpool 5-1 in their previous match with Lauren James grabbing a thundering hat-trick.

Leicester City's shaky start to the season continues as they trail in the 7th position in the WSL with two wins, two draws, and three losses from their set of fixtures. They are winless in their previous five games with three shambolic defeats coming before their stalemate against Spurs last time out. With Chelsea hosting Leicester City, the Foxes have another daunting task lying in front of them on Sunday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Leicester kick-off time

Date: November 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 am EDT Venue: Kingsmeadow

Chelsea Women and Leicester City Women face each other at Kingsmeadow with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 am EDT in the United States.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Leicester City will be available to watch on Paramount+ with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Veteran defender Millie Bright pulled out of the Three Lioness' camp due to her injury and will miss her third game on the trot for the Blues alongside Melanie Leupolz, Katerina Svitkova, Catarina Macario and Guro Reiten who are all nursing injuries.

Chelsea's forward battery has been in sublime nick off late with Lauren James netting a hattrick against Liverpool in the WSL and Sam Kerr following up the performance with a hattrick of her own in the UWCL against Paris FC.

Chelsea Women predicted XI: Musovic; Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles; Cuthbert, Ingle; Beever-Jones, Kirby, James; Kerr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles, Lawrence, Nouwen, Buchanan Midfielders: Cuthbert, Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Kaneryd Forwards: James, Kerr, Beever-Jones, Kirby, Fishel

Leicester team news

Shannon O'Brien and Deanne Rose are the two names ruled out for the visitors with the duo picking up injuries.

The Foxes lineup could see some familiar names return to the starting eleven with Hannah Cain, Lena Petermann, and Jannina Leitzig all touted to return to action.

Leicester City Women predicted XI: Leitzig; Bott, Howard, Green, Nevin; Whelan, Rantala; Cayman, Tierney, Cain; Petermann.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leitzig, Kop Defenders: Bott, Howard, Green, Nevin, Cayman Midfielders: Whelan, Rantala, Tierney, Palmer, Whelan, Baker, Robinson, Reavill, Sherwood Forwards: Goodwin, Cain, Petermann, Draper, Siemsen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10 May 2023 Chelsea 6-0 Leicester Women's Super League 3 Dec 2022 Leicester 0-8 Chelsea Women's Super League 27 Mar 2022 Leicester 0-9 Chelsea Women's Super League 26 Feb 2022 Chelsea 7-0 Leicester Women's FA Cup 10 Oct 2021 Chelsea 2-0 Leicester Women's Super League

