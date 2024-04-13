Club America vs Toluca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Saturday evening will see the top two sides battle it out for the summit spot in Liga MX as Club America welcomes Toluca to Mexico football's cathedral, Estadio Azteca.
The two sides enter the top of the table tied on points atop the standings, with identical records of 8W-5D-1L, although the visitors hold the edge thanks to a slightly better goal difference.
Should either team win on Saturday, they will be heavy favourites to finish the regular season in first place, with just two games left to play after this one.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
CF America vs Toluca kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, April 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Azteca
Club America and Toluca will take on each other at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, with kick-off set at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch CF America vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams
The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision and TUDN in the US. Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.
Team news & squads
CF America team news
Club America are in the driver's seat looking to win back-to-back titles to sweep the 2023/24 campaign. Alex Zendejas has been in scorching for Club America this season. The United States international has recorded six goals and amassed three assists in his last seven matches in all competitions.
CF America possible XI: L. Malagon; K. Alvarez, I. Lichnovsky, S. Caceres, C. Calderon; R. Sanchez, J. Dos Santos, D. Valdes; J. Quiñones, A. Zendejas, H. Martín
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagon, Jimenez
|Defenders:
|I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara
|Midfielders:
|Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas
|Forwards:
|Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun
Toluca team news
Toluca will have to make do without Valber Huerta with the Chilean international centre-back yet to recover from a knee issue.
The visitors are looking to finish at the top of the tournament for the first time since the 2018 Clausura. The Diablos Rojos are over-exceeding their expectations when it comes to chalking up goals thanks to their sizzling attacking force. They have scored 32 goals this season, 10 more than what the Eagles have to show for this season.
Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Mora, Huerta, Pereira, Baeza; Ruiz, Araujo; Orrantia, Dominguez, Lopez; Meneses
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Volpi, García
|Defenders:
|Huerta, Pereira, Isais, García, Orrantia, Mora, Piñuelas, Villegas Maciel
|Midfielders:
|Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Belmonte, Baeza, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa
|Forwards:
|Raul, Vega, Morales, Abreu, López, Gamboa
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|24/09/23
|Toluca 1-1 Club America
|Liga MX Apertura
|18/06/23
|Toluca 0-0 Club America
|Club Friendlies
|15/01/23
|Toluca 2-2 Club America
|Liga MX Clausura
|20/12/22
|Club America 0-2 Toluca
|Club Friendlies
|23/10/22
|Club America 1-1 Toluca
|Liga MX Apertura