Club America vs Toluca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between CF America and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saturday evening will see the top two sides battle it out for the summit spot in Liga MX as Club America welcomes Toluca to Mexico football's cathedral, Estadio Azteca.

The two sides enter the top of the table tied on points atop the standings, with identical records of 8W-5D-1L, although the visitors hold the edge thanks to a slightly better goal difference.

Should either team win on Saturday, they will be heavy favourites to finish the regular season in first place, with just two games left to play after this one.

CF America vs Toluca kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

Club America and Toluca will take on each other at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, with kick-off set at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch CF America vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision and TUDN in the US. Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Club America are in the driver's seat looking to win back-to-back titles to sweep the 2023/24 campaign. Alex Zendejas has been in scorching for Club America this season. The United States international has recorded six goals and amassed three assists in his last seven matches in all competitions.

CF America possible XI: L. Malagon; K. Alvarez, I. Lichnovsky, S. Caceres, C. Calderon; R. Sanchez, J. Dos Santos, D. Valdes; J. Quiñones, A. Zendejas, H. Martín

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Toluca team news

Toluca will have to make do without Valber Huerta with the Chilean international centre-back yet to recover from a knee issue.

The visitors are looking to finish at the top of the tournament for the first time since the 2018 Clausura. The Diablos Rojos are over-exceeding their expectations when it comes to chalking up goals thanks to their sizzling attacking force. They have scored 32 goals this season, 10 more than what the Eagles have to show for this season.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Mora, Huerta, Pereira, Baeza; Ruiz, Araujo; Orrantia, Dominguez, Lopez; Meneses

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, García Defenders: Huerta, Pereira, Isais, García, Orrantia, Mora, Piñuelas, Villegas Maciel Midfielders: Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Belmonte, Baeza, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa Forwards: Raul, Vega, Morales, Abreu, López, Gamboa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/09/23 Toluca 1-1 Club America Liga MX Apertura 18/06/23 Toluca 0-0 Club America Club Friendlies 15/01/23 Toluca 2-2 Club America Liga MX Clausura 20/12/22 Club America 0-2 Toluca Club Friendlies 23/10/22 Club America 1-1 Toluca Liga MX Apertura

