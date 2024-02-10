Chivas vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chivas look to continue their sublime form in the Liga MX as they host a struggling FC Juarez at the Estadio Akron on Saturday.
Chivas are on the streak of two consecutive victories in Liga MX and can make it three on the trot as they host a stumbling Juarez side.
Juarez, on the other hand, are still vying for their first win in the Clausura phase having played five games losing three and drawing two. The encounter against Chivas could be another daunting task for Juarez who continue their quest for their first three points.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
CD Guadalajara vs FC Juarez kick-off time
|Date:
|February 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Akron
Chivas and FC Juarez face off at the Estadio Akron on February 10, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT in the US.
How to watch CD Guadalajara vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams
The Liga MX encounter will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Peacock, and Telemundo in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.
Team news & squads
CD Guadalajara team news
Chivas have a trio of players ruled out for Juarez's visit to the Estadio Akron as Gilberto Sepulveda, Jose Juan Macias and Carlos Cisneros are in the treatment room due to their respective injuries.
Chivas can switch back to their strongest eleven after the midweek fixture in the CONCACAF Champions League.
CD Guadalajara predicted XI: Rangel; Garcia, Orozco, Sepulveda, Mozo; Guzman, Gutierrez, Beltran; Perez, Macias, Alvarado.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Whalley, Jiménez, Rangel
|Defenders:
|Orozco, Mozo, Briseño, Sepúlveda, Castillo, Sánchez, Martínez, Castillo Perez
|Midfielders:
|Gutiérrez, Alvarado, Guzmán, Beltran, Padilla, Brizuela, González, Pérez, Cisneros, Torres, González, Chavez Garcia, Arjona Marin, Ledesma Hurtado
|Forwards:
|Hernández, Cowell, Macías, Cisneros, Marín, Rios, Brigido
FC Juarez team news
Diego Valoyes is confined to the treatment room with the Colombian recovering from a hamstring injury while Mexican defender Oscar Haret Ortega is yet to recover from a knee problem making him unavailable for selection.
FC Juarez predicted XI: Jurado; Abella, Garcia, Ortiz, Calvo; Hurtado, Garcia; Vergara, Saucedo, Santos; Garcia.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jurado, Talavera, Higuera, Diaz, Pasquel
|Defenders:
|Ortega, Mosquera, Vukčević, Ortiz, Abella, Campillo, Garcia, Nevarez
|Midfielders:
|Valoyes, Hurtado, Urzi, Pérez Bouquet, Castro, Villalpando, Saucedo, Muñoz, Zapata, Garcia, Orquin, Salas, Venegas
|Forwards:
|Santos, Zaldívar, García, Escoto, Chávez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|19 Aug 2023
|Juarez 1-1 Chivas
|Liga MX Apertura
|29 Jan 2023
|Juarez 1-2 Chivas
|Liga MX Clausura
|3 July 2022
|Chivas 0-0 Juarez
|Liga MX Apertura
|10 Feb 2022
|Juarez 1-3 Chivas
|Liga MX Clausura
|8 Aug 2021
|Chivas 2-2 Juarez
|Liga MX Apertura