This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Chivas vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Akron
team-logo
WATCH WITH 7 DAY FREE TRIAL ON FUBO TV
Víctor Guzmán Chivas Clausura 2024Getty
CD Guadalajara vs FC JuarezCD GuadalajaraFC JuarezLiga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and FC Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas look to continue their sublime form in the Liga MX as they host a struggling FC Juarez at the Estadio Akron on Saturday.

Chivas are on the streak of two consecutive victories in Liga MX and can make it three on the trot as they host a stumbling Juarez side.

Juarez, on the other hand, are still vying for their first win in the Clausura phase having played five games losing three and drawing two. The encounter against Chivas could be another daunting task for Juarez who continue their quest for their first three points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

CD Guadalajara vs FC Juarez kick-off time

Date:February 10, 2024
Kick-off time:6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Akron

Chivas and FC Juarez face off at the Estadio Akron on February 10, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT in the US.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
PeacockWatch here
TelemundoWatch here

The Liga MX encounter will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Peacock, and Telemundo in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Chivas have a trio of players ruled out for Juarez's visit to the Estadio Akron as Gilberto Sepulveda, Jose Juan Macias and Carlos Cisneros are in the treatment room due to their respective injuries.

Chivas can switch back to their strongest eleven after the midweek fixture in the CONCACAF Champions League.

CD Guadalajara predicted XI: Rangel; Garcia, Orozco, Sepulveda, Mozo; Guzman, Gutierrez, Beltran; Perez, Macias, Alvarado.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Whalley, Jiménez, Rangel
Defenders:Orozco, Mozo, Briseño, Sepúlveda, Castillo, Sánchez, Martínez, Castillo Perez
Midfielders:Gutiérrez, Alvarado, Guzmán, Beltran, Padilla, Brizuela, González, Pérez, Cisneros, Torres, González, Chavez Garcia, Arjona Marin, Ledesma Hurtado
Forwards:Hernández, Cowell, Macías, Cisneros, Marín, Rios, Brigido

FC Juarez team news

Diego Valoyes is confined to the treatment room with the Colombian recovering from a hamstring injury while Mexican defender Oscar Haret Ortega is yet to recover from a knee problem making him unavailable for selection.

FC Juarez predicted XI: Jurado; Abella, Garcia, Ortiz, Calvo; Hurtado, Garcia; Vergara, Saucedo, Santos; Garcia.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jurado, Talavera, Higuera, Diaz, Pasquel
Defenders:Ortega, Mosquera, Vukčević, Ortiz, Abella, Campillo, Garcia, Nevarez
Midfielders:Valoyes, Hurtado, Urzi, Pérez Bouquet, Castro, Villalpando, Saucedo, Muñoz, Zapata, Garcia, Orquin, Salas, Venegas
Forwards:Santos, Zaldívar, García, Escoto, Chávez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
19 Aug 2023Juarez 1-1 ChivasLiga MX Apertura
29 Jan 2023Juarez 1-2 ChivasLiga MX Clausura
3 July 2022Chivas 0-0 JuarezLiga MX Apertura
10 Feb 2022Juarez 1-3 ChivasLiga MX Clausura
8 Aug 2021Chivas 2-2 JuarezLiga MX Apertura

Useful links

Advertisement