Chivas vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and FC Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas look to continue their sublime form in the Liga MX as they host a struggling FC Juarez at the Estadio Akron on Saturday.

Chivas are on the streak of two consecutive victories in Liga MX and can make it three on the trot as they host a stumbling Juarez side.

Juarez, on the other hand, are still vying for their first win in the Clausura phase having played five games losing three and drawing two. The encounter against Chivas could be another daunting task for Juarez who continue their quest for their first three points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

CD Guadalajara vs FC Juarez kick-off time

Date: February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Akron

Chivas and FC Juarez face off at the Estadio Akron on February 10, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT in the US.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX encounter will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Peacock, and Telemundo in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Chivas have a trio of players ruled out for Juarez's visit to the Estadio Akron as Gilberto Sepulveda, Jose Juan Macias and Carlos Cisneros are in the treatment room due to their respective injuries.

Chivas can switch back to their strongest eleven after the midweek fixture in the CONCACAF Champions League.

CD Guadalajara predicted XI: Rangel; Garcia, Orozco, Sepulveda, Mozo; Guzman, Gutierrez, Beltran; Perez, Macias, Alvarado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Jiménez, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Mozo, Briseño, Sepúlveda, Castillo, Sánchez, Martínez, Castillo Perez Midfielders: Gutiérrez, Alvarado, Guzmán, Beltran, Padilla, Brizuela, González, Pérez, Cisneros, Torres, González, Chavez Garcia, Arjona Marin, Ledesma Hurtado Forwards: Hernández, Cowell, Macías, Cisneros, Marín, Rios, Brigido

FC Juarez team news

Diego Valoyes is confined to the treatment room with the Colombian recovering from a hamstring injury while Mexican defender Oscar Haret Ortega is yet to recover from a knee problem making him unavailable for selection.

FC Juarez predicted XI: Jurado; Abella, Garcia, Ortiz, Calvo; Hurtado, Garcia; Vergara, Saucedo, Santos; Garcia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Talavera, Higuera, Diaz, Pasquel Defenders: Ortega, Mosquera, Vukčević, Ortiz, Abella, Campillo, Garcia, Nevarez Midfielders: Valoyes, Hurtado, Urzi, Pérez Bouquet, Castro, Villalpando, Saucedo, Muñoz, Zapata, Garcia, Orquin, Salas, Venegas Forwards: Santos, Zaldívar, García, Escoto, Chávez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19 Aug 2023 Juarez 1-1 Chivas Liga MX Apertura 29 Jan 2023 Juarez 1-2 Chivas Liga MX Clausura 3 July 2022 Chivas 0-0 Juarez Liga MX Apertura 10 Feb 2022 Juarez 1-3 Chivas Liga MX Clausura 8 Aug 2021 Chivas 2-2 Juarez Liga MX Apertura

Useful links