Chivas vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After battling it out in the CONCACAF Champions Cup a couple of days ago, Chivas Guadalajara and Club America will renew hostilities at Estadio Akron on Saturday night in round 12 of Liga MX Clausura action.

Trailing 3-0 from a disappointing first-leg, Goals from Cade Cowell and Ricardo Marín made all Guadalajara fans dream about a potential comeback against América at the Azteca Stadium in the second leg.

However, their side was ultimately unable to turn the tie around, as an own goal by Alan Mozo dampened spirits, and Alejandro Zendejas in the second period reminded Fernando Gago's side that they had left themselves with a near-impossible mission after a heavy defeat in the first meeting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

CD Guadalajara vs CF America kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Akron

Chivas and Club America will cross swords at the Estadio Akron on Saturday, March 16, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 11:05 pm ET / 7:05 pm PT in the US.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between Chivas and Club America will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Peacock, and Telemundo in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Chivas coach Fernando Gago is expected to use a similar system to the one on Wednesday night since his side got the better of America for much of the game.

Erick Gutierrez and captain Victor Guzman will not be available here due to suspension, as will key defender Chiquete Orozco.

Chivas predicted XI: Whalley; Calderon, Briseno, Orozco; Mozo, Beltran, Gutierrez, Guzman, Garcia; Alvarado, Marin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo Midfielders: Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigido, Gonzalez

CF America team news

Julian Quinones, Henry Martin, and Diego Contreras scored the winning goals for the Eagles in the first leg against the Goats last week, while Zendejas got on the scoresheet in the midweek. All of them will feature at Estadio Akron as well.

Club America predicted XI: Malagon; Reyes, Lichnovsky, Caceres, Calderon; Fidalgo, Dos Santos; Zendejas, Valdes, Quinones; Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13 Mar 2024 Club America 2-3 Chivas CONCACAF Champions Cup 7 Mar 2024 Chivas 0-3 Club America CONCACAF Champions Cup 17 Sept 2023 Club America 4-0 Chivas Liga MX Apertura 22 May 2023 Club America 1-3 Chivas Liga MX Clausura 19 May 2023 Chivas 0-1 Club America Liga MX Clausura Playoff

Useful links