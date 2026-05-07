Today's game between Boston River and Millonarios will kick-off at May 7, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Boston River vs Millonarios in the USA are listed below.

For viewers travelling outside their home country, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can bypass geo-restrictions and watch the match as normal. ExpressVPN is a widely used option for streaming sports.

Boston River and Millonarios meet again in Group C of the Copa Sudamericana, with the Colombian side looking to build on the advantage they established in the first leg.

Millonarios arrive having already beaten Boston River 1-0 in Bogota last month, and they sit third in the group standings heading into this return fixture. A point or more here would further consolidate their position in the group.

Boston River enter this match from a difficult run. The Uruguayan side lost that first meeting and have since dropped another Copa Sudamericana game, to O'Higgins, making their path through the group stage increasingly narrow.

There is some encouragement for the home side. A 2-1 win over Central Espanol in the Primera Division last weekend showed they can still find their rhythm in domestic competition, and they will need that form to carry into this continental tie.

For Millonarios, consistency has been harder to find. A goalless draw with Sao Paulo in the Sudamericana and a 3-1 defeat to America de Cali in the league sit alongside more positive results, giving the squad a mixed picture ahead of this trip to Uruguay.

With both clubs needing points to keep their continental ambitions alive, this fixture carries real weight in the group table.

For details on how to watch Boston River vs Millonarios live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Boston River vs Millonarios with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Boston River ahead of this Copa Sudamericana fixture, and no projected starting XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Millonarios have also not released team news at this stage, with no confirmed absences or probable lineup provided. Further details are expected as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Boston River have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 home win over Central Espanol in the Primera Division on May 3. They also beat Cerro Largo 1-0 in the league, but suffered defeats to O'Higgins in the Copa Sudamericana and Montevideo City Torque, who beat them 4-1 in the league. Their fifth result was the 1-0 loss to Millonarios in the first leg of this tie.

Millonarios have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five outings. They beat Tolima 2-0 in the Primera A and drew 2-2 with Alianza FC most recently, on May 3. A goalless draw with Sao Paulo in the Copa Sudamericana reflects a solid defensive showing in that fixture, though a 3-1 defeat to America de Cali represents their lowest point in the run. Their fifth result was the 1-0 win over Boston River in the first leg.





Head-to-Head Record

BOR Last match MIL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Millonarios 1 - 0 Boston River 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the provided data took place on April 16, 2026, when Millonarios beat Boston River 1-0 in the Copa Sudamericana first leg, played at Millonarios' ground in Bogota. That result gives Millonarios a one-goal advantage heading into this return fixture.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group C, Boston River currently sit fourth while Millonarios are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boston River vs Millonarios today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: